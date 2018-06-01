CQ's past yet to be uncovered at 2018 Heritage Festival

PRESERVING YESTERYEAR: Ian Thomson, antique valuer joins Kath Phillips, President of the Friends of the Heritage Village to prepare for the 2018 Heritage Festival

REFLECTIONS of our past through antiques and collectables will be on display at the 2018 Heritage Festival this weekend.

Antique dealer, Ian Thomson, has arrived in the Beef Capital to conduct valuations for antique and collectable items at this year's festival.

Mr Thomson has been running an antique centre, Commercial Road Antiques in Teneriffe, for the past nine years with about 25 years of experience in the industry.

He said it's an industry which has become "a seller's nightmare" meaning it's becoming more important to preserve rare items.

"The market is really depressed, and unfortunately a lot of the parents are finding their children are not interested, they don't want mum's stuff," he said.

Mr Thomson said we are losing our history, and "it may change in a generation and come back".

He hopes to provide people who come along with information on objects they share with him.

President of the Friends of the Heritage Village, Kathy Phillips, said the venue reflected history depicting life in the area from 1850 to 1950.

"If you were to go out through the cottages, you would see the bits and pieces that have been collected over the years and on display in the cottages," she said.

The event will be held today and tomorrow at the Rockhampton Heritage Village, corner of Yaamba and Boundary Roads at Parkhurst.