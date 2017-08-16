31°
News

CQ's plan to take the world by air, rail, road and sea

Amber Hooker
| 16th Aug 2017 6:20 AM
HIGH DEMAND: A four-lane highway linking Rockhampton and Gladstone is part of a strategic vision to maximise our region's export potential. Pictured: Wiggin Island Coal Exporting Terminal (WICET) at the Port of Gladstone.
HIGH DEMAND: A four-lane highway linking Rockhampton and Gladstone is part of a strategic vision to maximise our region's export potential. Pictured: Wiggin Island Coal Exporting Terminal (WICET) at the Port of Gladstone. Murray Ware

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A FOUR-lane highway linking Rockhampton to Gladstone is part of the rail, road, sea and air vision to supercharge Central Queensland's export potential.

The transport plan is a key element in the produce export package of a trade delegation to Singapore, departing this Sunday.

Grant Cassidy is among the delegates, and said the appetite is strong within the private sector and political sphere to link the two centres and position Central Queensland as a major player in multi-modal transport logistics.

READ | Capricornia leaders fund Singapore trade mission to sell our region

L-R Grant Cassidy, Michelle Landry, Bronwyn Fenech and Mary Carroll will be heading to Singapore as part of a local trade delegation.
L-R Grant Cassidy, Michelle Landry, Bronwyn Fenech and Mary Carroll will be heading to Singapore as part of a local trade delegation. Chris Ison ROK110817csingapore1

The Cassidy Hospitality Group managing director believes significant projects such as Rookwood Weir and the $1 billion Singaporean Defence deal would require improved infrastructure to maximise safe and efficient transport of export goods.

While Mr Cassidy said Capricornia MP Michelle Landry backed the four-lane highway vision, the leader did not definitively commit to the project when The Morning Bulletin asked her position.

Ms Landry did, however, express support for industry and all levels of government to work together to create a "priority infrastructure blueprint" which identifies what is needed to drive future investment.

"Building and prioritising the right infrastructure is an absolute necessity for any economic growth, and particularly in the growth areas for Central Queensland like agriculture, defence and mining," Ms Landry said.

"Better connectivity makes a huge difference when moving goods and services competitively."

 

Michelle Landry, Ken O&#39;Dowd, Warren Truss and Bill Byrne commissionong the Yeppen South Project in 2015.
Michelle Landry, Ken O'Dowd, Warren Truss and Bill Byrne commissionong the Yeppen South Project in 2015. Allan Reinikka ROK111215ayeppen1

Ms Landry reiterated her support for the Yeppen Bridge crossing, major Bruce Hwy upgrades and the Rockhampton Airport upgrade, and noted her continued push for the Rookwood Weir.

She said a unified voice and solid, costed plan would position Central Queensland as a leader in growing industries, and vowed to take plans to Canberra once these elements were identified.

Mr Cassidy said Capricornia's industry leaders are also considering the long-term vision for the region's economy, but his message to politicians is prepare now for future large-scale projects to avoid playing catch up.

He used the example of how road connectivity impeded Rockhampton's ability to supply its capable workforce during the construction phase of LNG facilities on Curtis Island.

The LNG project at Curtis Island.
The LNG project at Curtis Island. Mirza

"And a four-lane highway, combined even with high-speed rail, really could be a solution for future opportunities when they come up from large industrial construction," Mr Cassidy said.

Already, the Rockhampton region is ramping up its trade appeal, with international exports imminent when the Rockhampton Regional Council's six-month international airport trial next year.

Both Mr Cassidy and Ms Landry welcomed the current works to improve connectivity via air, land and sea.

With the Singaporean trade delegation to depart Sunday Mr Cassidy said informal conversations with fellow delegates would also play an important role in collaboration, and building momentum behind conversations which otherwise happen in isolation.

Rockhampton businessman Grant Cassidy says major infrastructure projects such as a four-lane Bruce Hwy linking Rockhampton and Gladstone is essential to support future exports.
Rockhampton businessman Grant Cassidy says major infrastructure projects such as a four-lane Bruce Hwy linking Rockhampton and Gladstone is essential to support future exports. Sharyn O'Neill ROK120215sempire4

He is also eager to spruik the greater Central Queensland's "main economic pillars"; agricultural, tourism, education and emerging defence capabilities with Singaporean counterparts.

He said ultimately, the goal is to grow the economy.

"My business employs a team of 65 and I'd love to see it where we are busy enough to double that number," Mr Cassidy said.

"I know there are other people in Central Queensland who want to see economy stimulated... not just short term and little bursts, we need long-term strategies."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bruce highway export gladstone highway international export rockhampton singapore deal singapore delegation trade

Green light for controversial Rockhampton retail precinct

Green light for controversial Rockhampton retail precinct

It's not a development needed, or necessarily wanted, by local residents, but Mayor Margaret Strelow was swayed by the positives of the project.

REVEALED: How Rocky hospital will cut 10,000 patient trips for treatment

Graphic a part of Rockhampton Base hospital's 2030 vision.

An ambitious plan has been announced to increase specialist care

Rocky's new all-female firm fulfils legally bold dream

NEW FIRM ON THE BLOCK: Paula Phelan (centre) has fulfiled her dream of opening a specialist family law practice and is joined at Phelan Family Law by solicitors Lauren Gabriel and Debbie Hunt.

"It's not deliberately all-female but it's where our strengths lie”

CQ leaders embark on Singapore trade mission to sell our region

SINGAPORE BOUND: L-R Grant Cassidy, Michelle Landry, Bronwyn Fenech and Mary Carroll will be heading to Singapore as part of a local trade delegation.

UNIFIED group keen to cash in on major projects for our region

Local Partners

Capricornia MP Landry attacks State government's 'Buy Queensland' plan

Says move to back out of Free Trade Agreements fundamentally flawed.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Be sure to catch Queensland Chief Entrepreneur's CQ visit

Queensland Chief Entrepreneur Mark Sowerby

Making good on a promise to return before his tenure runs out.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

ARIA award winning band The Whitlams coming to CQ

HIGH NOTE: The Whitlams will perform at Village Festival this weekend in Yeppoon.

Chart-topping band can't wait for a weekend in the sun

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

MOVIE REVIEW: A hillbilly heist with heart

Ocean’s 11 director Steven Soderbergh steals hearts again with an all-star cast in Logan Lucky.

Sharks slam ‘stupid’ pitch: ‘I’m sick of it’

Dr Glen Richards gives the guys a serve.

THE investors are faced with their biggest pet peeve again tonight.

Awkward encounter on The Defenders set

Defenders assemble: Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox and Mike Colter in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

On set with Marvel's The Defenders cast in New York.

Amber Heard hilariously trolls Barnaby Joyce online

Heard vs. Joyce: It’s on.

Aquaman actress is getting her own back after dog apology video.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the movie Deadpool.

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Deadpool 2 has died.

Fifi Box: 'I was sexually assaulted by male celebrity'

"You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted."

Survivor evictee leaves nothing behind

Mark Wales is the latest to exit Australian Survivor.

Former Australian Army special operations soldier out of Survivor.

Golden Opportunity - Triplex - Strata Titled Returning $620p/w

1, 2 and 3/304 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Unit 6 3 3 $435,000

Situated in the heart of Frenchville is where you will find your next investment property, ripe and ready to add to your portfolio. With all three units currently...

Brand New Brick Home

18 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $319,000

This Perfect lowset home has been tastefully designed with a beautiful finish, giving you all the extras throughout. From the high ceilings, expansive living...

Brand New Brick Home

14 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $329,000

This Perfect lowset home has been tastefully designed with a beautiful finish, giving you all the extras throughout. From the high ceilings, expansive living...

Neat and Tidy, Affordable all on 1012m2

106 Park Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This 3 bedroom Park Avenue home is neat and tidy and located on 1012 m2 / acre allotment. So there is plenty of room for the shed and kids to play. The home has...

Cheap Renovators Delight

2 Edgar Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $154,000

Giving you a property that is affordable and waiting for you to renovate. With a little bit of an imagination and elbow grease, this could be your new home. It's...

Endless Opportunities in Frenchville!

162 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 1 $198,000

Situated on a 622 m fenced allotment off of Dean Street Frenchville is where you'll find this spacious and character filled family home. If you are after location...

Your Dream Home in Edenbrook Estate&#39;

13 Edenbrook Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $519,000

This beautiful new build 4 bedroom home at 13 Edenbrook Drive Edenbrook Estate is really booming with new homes and a new lifestyle of living. This stunning new...

Huge Family Home plus 3 Bay Shed on 2000m2

31 Riverside Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $619,000

Finding a large family home on 1/2 an acre with a 3 bay shed close to town/ schools and shops is not easy to find. Built in 2014 and 266m2 under roof this...

Picture Perfect!

10 Greer Street, Meikleville Hill 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If you are wanting a unique home with character and charm then save yourself the hassle of renovating and purchase this wonderful home newly built in 1995. A warm...

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS - SEPARATE GRANNY FLAT

655 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 3 2 $420,000

Incredibly well positioned for buyers after peace, privacy and their own space to do their own thing not far from CBD - Positioned in a WHISPER quiet location...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly