CQ's plan to take the world by air, rail, road and sea

HIGH DEMAND: A four-lane highway linking Rockhampton and Gladstone is part of a strategic vision to maximise our region's export potential. Pictured: Wiggin Island Coal Exporting Terminal (WICET) at the Port of Gladstone.

A FOUR-lane highway linking Rockhampton to Gladstone is part of the rail, road, sea and air vision to supercharge Central Queensland's export potential.

The transport plan is a key element in the produce export package of a trade delegation to Singapore, departing this Sunday.

Grant Cassidy is among the delegates, and said the appetite is strong within the private sector and political sphere to link the two centres and position Central Queensland as a major player in multi-modal transport logistics.

L-R Grant Cassidy, Michelle Landry, Bronwyn Fenech and Mary Carroll will be heading to Singapore as part of a local trade delegation. Chris Ison ROK110817csingapore1

The Cassidy Hospitality Group managing director believes significant projects such as Rookwood Weir and the $1 billion Singaporean Defence deal would require improved infrastructure to maximise safe and efficient transport of export goods.

While Mr Cassidy said Capricornia MP Michelle Landry backed the four-lane highway vision, the leader did not definitively commit to the project when The Morning Bulletin asked her position.

Ms Landry did, however, express support for industry and all levels of government to work together to create a "priority infrastructure blueprint" which identifies what is needed to drive future investment.

"Building and prioritising the right infrastructure is an absolute necessity for any economic growth, and particularly in the growth areas for Central Queensland like agriculture, defence and mining," Ms Landry said.

"Better connectivity makes a huge difference when moving goods and services competitively."

Michelle Landry, Ken O'Dowd, Warren Truss and Bill Byrne commissionong the Yeppen South Project in 2015. Allan Reinikka ROK111215ayeppen1

Ms Landry reiterated her support for the Yeppen Bridge crossing, major Bruce Hwy upgrades and the Rockhampton Airport upgrade, and noted her continued push for the Rookwood Weir.

She said a unified voice and solid, costed plan would position Central Queensland as a leader in growing industries, and vowed to take plans to Canberra once these elements were identified.

Mr Cassidy said Capricornia's industry leaders are also considering the long-term vision for the region's economy, but his message to politicians is prepare now for future large-scale projects to avoid playing catch up.

He used the example of how road connectivity impeded Rockhampton's ability to supply its capable workforce during the construction phase of LNG facilities on Curtis Island.

The LNG project at Curtis Island. Mirza

"And a four-lane highway, combined even with high-speed rail, really could be a solution for future opportunities when they come up from large industrial construction," Mr Cassidy said.

Already, the Rockhampton region is ramping up its trade appeal, with international exports imminent when the Rockhampton Regional Council's six-month international airport trial next year.

Both Mr Cassidy and Ms Landry welcomed the current works to improve connectivity via air, land and sea.

With the Singaporean trade delegation to depart Sunday Mr Cassidy said informal conversations with fellow delegates would also play an important role in collaboration, and building momentum behind conversations which otherwise happen in isolation.

Rockhampton businessman Grant Cassidy says major infrastructure projects such as a four-lane Bruce Hwy linking Rockhampton and Gladstone is essential to support future exports. Sharyn O'Neill ROK120215sempire4

He is also eager to spruik the greater Central Queensland's "main economic pillars"; agricultural, tourism, education and emerging defence capabilities with Singaporean counterparts.

He said ultimately, the goal is to grow the economy.

"My business employs a team of 65 and I'd love to see it where we are busy enough to double that number," Mr Cassidy said.

"I know there are other people in Central Queensland who want to see economy stimulated... not just short term and little bursts, we need long-term strategies."