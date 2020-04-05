CQ’s political leaders plan for post COVID-19

CENTRAL Queensland politicians across three levels of government met virtually on Friday to commit to working together on a plan to support businesses and community groups.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said in the next few months and beyond, there would be a plan in three stages: Hold, Recover and Grow.

“Obviously we are very much in the holding stage at the moment and this is clearly the time for all of us at every level of community or business to plan now so that we can come out of the blocks strongly on the other side,” Cr Strelow said.

“In this first stage, our goal is to gather information and to help the various sectors of the community set their direction; whether that be increasing training for businesses or shifting more to the online world.

“This will give an opportunity to allow for community-led thinking about the future, taking a look at the next five to 10 years.

“Our next step from here will be to undertake engagement with a range of stakeholder groups and the broader community to understand where exactly we should be focused at to make sure our region is in the box seat.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said it was great to see all levels of government come together for the benefit of the local community.

Meanwhile, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga was also committed to working together with all levels of government and the entire community.

“Working together and being kind, patient and supportive of each other is really important right now,” Ms Lauga said.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said he wanted to keep businesses afloat.

“It is also vital that everybody in our community plays their part as well,” Mr O’Rourke said.

Further details are to be released this week.