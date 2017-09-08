CQ's precious gemstones hit the world stage

A bold design by Chris Boland which will be showcased in the exhibition in London/

SAPPHIRES and opals are among the precious jewels of Central Queensland that match up with the best in the world.

These unique stones will be put under the international microscope at an exhibition in London aimed to uplift the presence of CQ jewels to a wider market.

Jewels of Queensland creations by Samira Shayla Bulloch

The Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga recently met with the exhibition organiser and CQ gemstone expert, Mr Ian Bone, as preparations for the Jewels of Queensland were being ramped up.

Mrs Lauga said Mr Bone's team of distinguished jewellery designers set them apart and the unique exhibition would put Queensland gem fields on the map.

An opal and sapphire necklace by Chris Boland Designs which will be showcased at the exhibition in London. Shayla Bulloch

"This exhibition is the first of its kind and I applaud Mr Bone for his vision,” Mrs Lauga said.

Jewels of Queensland exhibition will be held in the Trade and Investment Queensland suites at Australia House, London and the pieces will be available for purchase and commissioning into new pieces.

"The stones will be shown in pristine condition in jewellery pieces created by five leading UK designers - Chris Boland, Andrew English, Amanda Li Hope, Samira Jafari and Emily Thatcher,” Mrs Lauga said.

Mrs Lauga wished Ian and his CQ gem miners good luck and looked forward to his undoubted success.