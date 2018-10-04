CQ's rising star to wear the green and gold

Rhiannon Revell-Blair, pictured at the Queensland State of Origin training camp, is now set to get a taste of international rugby league.

Rhiannon Revell-Blair, pictured at the Queensland State of Origin training camp, is now set to get a taste of international rugby league. Scott Davis NRL Photos

RUGBY LEAGUE: The honours keep coming for Emu Park's teen sensation Rhiannon Revell-Blair.

The 17-year-old has been named in the Australian Prime Minister's XIII women's team to play the Papua New Guinea Orchids in Port Moresby on Saturday.

Revell-Blair's selection comes just three months after she was the youngest member of the Queensland team to play in the first women's State of Origin.

She also starred on the local scene, going on to win Best Back of the Year for her club side and the Rockhampton Rugby League Women's Rookie of the Year.

Emu Park coach Jason Field said Revell-Blair's success was well deserved.

"This is absolutely awesome for Rhiannon,” he said.

"To have played for Queensland and now be selected in this team is a massive achievement for someone who is just 17.

"She's always been a talent but she has worked hard to get where she is and thoroughly deserves this accolade.

"She's a fantastic player and has been a stand-out all year in the local competition.

"She's a very good attacker but she's an equally good defender; she's just an all-round good footballer.”

Revell-Blair is also a champion rugby union player and Field has no doubt the sky is the limit for her in either code.

"Rugby 7s or rugby league, whichever way she goes she will be a champion,” he said.

"She definitely has what it takes to make it in either sport.

"I have no doubt she will be picked up and playing in the NRL next year if that's where she wants to go.”