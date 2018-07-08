CQ's rising stars keen to score success at Cup

YOUNG GUNS: Charlie Hemmings, Ryley Bell, Xavier Kooistra, Ben Tucker and Tyler Wetzler will be among the players representing Central Queensland at the inaugural Football Queensland Community Cup in Mackay..

YOUNG GUNS: Charlie Hemmings, Ryley Bell, Xavier Kooistra, Ben Tucker and Tyler Wetzler will be among the players representing Central Queensland at the inaugural Football Queensland Community Cup in Mackay.. Allan Reinikka ROK040718rasoccer

FOOTBALL: A host of Central Queensland's junior talent will be on show at the inaugural Football Queensland Community Cup in Mackay.

Ninety-three boys and girls have been selected in age groups from under-12 to under-16 for the week-long invitational tournament, which starts today..

The Cup allows young footballers outside of the advanced player pathway (QPL, NPL) to be noticed for possible state team representation while also testing themselves against their peers from across Queensland.

FCQ is sending five boys and one girls team and is one of 10 zones that will be represented.

Three NPL Queensland teams - FNQ FC Heat, North Queensland United and Magpies Crusaders United - were also invited to enter because their junior teams only compete in local competitions.

FCQ general manager Jim Douglas said Football Brisbane would also be sending teams to further enhance the strength of the competition.

"As our zone currently does not have any QPL or NPL clubs, this is a fantastic opportunity for our talented players to get noticed by those in the advanced pathway system,” he said.

"We have talented players from Gladstone, Rockhampton, Biloela and Yeppoon taking part, which is fantastic.

"Packing up and organising all their uniforms and off-field gear this week has been exciting - and I'm not even playing.”

Douglas also praised the commitment and dedication of the 15 volunteer officials looking after the teams.

"Without them, it would be impossible to offer this opportunity to our junior footballers and potential future Socceroos,” he said.