CQ's roads receives a healthy boost from the QLD Budget

ROAD FUNDING: Minister for Main Roads Mark Bailey, Cr Drew Wickerson and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke expect to see plenty more happy CQ motorists thanks to the Queensland Government's increased funding commitments. Chris Ison ROK311017celectriccar

HITTING the road in CQ is set to be a more enjoyable experience thanks to the record roads spending in the latest Queensland Budget.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey proudly revealed that his government will deliver $242.7m worth of road infrastructure in 2018-19 for the Fitzroy district as part of another record investment for the third year in a row.

He said the region was a beneficiary of a blockbuster roads budget being delivered as part of the four year Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program (QTRIP), which would directly support about 792 jobs.

"Funding for the Banana, Central Highlands, Gladstone, Livingstone and Rockhampton areas is part of the Palaszczuk Gvernment's record spend on road and transport infrastructure across the state for the third year running, with an investment of about $21.7 billion over the next four years,” Mr Bailey said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said there were many works planned across the region including more overtaking lanes and safety works on the Bruce Highway, bridge replacement on the Capricorn Highway, and safety upgrades on the Gladstone-Benaraby Road.

"We are also providing $5.5 million in 2018-19 in funding to local governments through the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme (TIDS) to fund the development of transport related infrastructure,” Mrs Lauga said.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said over the next four years the Fitzroy district would receive $859.9m of funding through the QTRIP.

"Safety improvements on the Bruce and Capricorn Highways within the Fitzroy district are the main focus for this year's road budget,” Mr O'Rourke said.

Mr Bailey said the increased funding in this year's Budget showed the Palaszczuk Government's ongoing commitment to delivering key infrastructure and creating jobs for the people of Queensland.

"This is $700 million higher than last year's QTRIP, resulting from a 10 per cent increase in the Palaszczuk Government's commitment, which offset a disappointing 6.2 per cent reduction in funding from the Federal LNP Government,” he said.

"The Palaszczuk Government's investment in roads, rail, marine, passenger transport and active transport infrastructure is estimated to support about 19,200 direct jobs, on average, over the life of the four-year program.”