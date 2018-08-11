Menu
GOURMET MEAT: Reggie Brook (current state Sausage King) and Jimmy Rufusfrom Parkhurst Quality Meats.
GOURMET MEAT: Reggie Brook (current state Sausage King) and Jimmy Rufusfrom Parkhurst Quality Meats.
CQ's Sausage King travels to defend his title

Sean Fox
by
11th Aug 2018 12:00 PM
QUEENSLAND'S Sausage King champion, Reg Brook is flying to the Ekka today to defend his title and he's carrying his hopes beside him in a six-pack esky.

Mr Brook, owner of Parkhurst Quality Meats in North Rockhampton will participate in two categories of the State Sausage King Competition - open class gourmet and poultry.

Reg Brook, Parkhurst Quality Meats owner, claimed 2017's title of Queensland's Sausage King at the Ekka.
Reg Brook, Parkhurst Quality Meats owner, claimed 2017's title of Queensland's Sausage King at the Ekka.

Mr Brook will cart his gourmet sausages in a six-pack esky on the flight and when he arrives in Brisbane, he'll leave them at a drop-off point.

The 36 year-old won the gourmet category in last year's contest at The Royal Queensland Show.

Hoping he doesn't get "knocked off his perch”, Mr Brook's is going to battle with between 20 to 30 competitors from across Queensland.

Reg Brook, Parkhurst Quality Meats owner, proudly holding his trophy last year at his business.
Reg Brook, Parkhurst Quality Meats owner, proudly holding his trophy last year at his business.

He said the answer to a perfect sausage was a high quality trim and ingredients, and consistency.

Mr Brook hopes to impress the judges with his signature duck sausages which he will be showcasing at the competition.

"They're the best sausages I have ever made in my whole career,” Mr Brook said.

The Rockhampton man said his role has allowed him to be in touch with the community.

"You meet so many different people, and you get to know them and their families - I just love my trade,” Mr Brook said.

Parkhurst Town Centre manager Rhonda Green with Reg Brook from Parkhurst Quality Meats.
Parkhurst Town Centre manager Rhonda Green with Reg Brook from Parkhurst Quality Meats.

"I am always doing something different in my shop, trying to buck the trend of being the standard butcher - always looking for something new to put in the window and the display case.”

He started his business about a year and a half ago, but had been working as a butcher by trade for most of his life.

Mr Brook hopes to return home on Monday with a new trophy.

