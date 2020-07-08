CQ’s struggling pubs and clubs share in $50m lifeline

BUSINESS SUPPORT: To assist in the COVID-19 recovery, Queensland’s pubs and clubs are receiving a helping hand from the State Government.

STRUGGLING to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Central Queensland’s pubs and clubs have been thrown a multimillion-dollar lifeline.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga announced this week that the Queensland Government had deferred the payment gaming taxes from March 2020 until 2021.

Before the extension, the existing deferral for March 2020 gaming taxes was due to expire on July 10.



The change would improve cashflow for pubs and clubs emerging from coronavirus restrictions, with Ms Lauga saying local businesses would share in the $50 million boon.

Repayments for gaming taxes incurred in March 2020 would be repaid in three equal instalments in February 2021, April 2021 and June 2021.

“Around 50 licensees who have already paid their gaming machine taxes for March have had a total of $1.4 million returned to them,” she said.



“This comes on top of the $22.7 million the Palaszczuk Government has already waived in liquor licensing renewal fees for 2020/21.

“This will help keep our pubs and clubs operating, keeping jobs and providing entertainment.”

Ms Lauga said the latest taxation relief for pubs and clubs was part of a wider support package to help Queensland businesses unite and recover from coronavirus.

Some other assistance her government was providing Queensland businesses included payroll tax deferrals and refunds, low interest loans and energy rebates.