CQ’s top tourism spots competed for top tourism awards

Queensland’s top tourism towns have been revealed out of a pool of 13 finalists, including two major Central Queensland locations.

And out of 22 small towns in the running, one beloved Central Queensland location made took home the prize.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council’s Top Tourism Town Awards was held in Brisbane on Thursday, May 20 with a panel of three expert judges and public votes determining the winners.

Renowned for it’s botanical gardens, the spectacular views of Mount Archer, historical architecture and sitting on the mighty Fitzroy River, the Central Queensland hub of Rockhampton made it to the finals.

Just over 40km away, the coastal paradise of Yeppoon also made the cut.

Rockhampton Region mayor Tony Williams said his city being a finalist in the awards program recognises the efforts and contributions the region makes in ensuring visitors’ experience is the best it can be.

“The awards program recognises Queensland towns that offer an amazing visitor experience, and we would not have been able to achieve this recognition without the contributions of our region’s tourism operators, local businesses or our local community,” Cr Williams said.

Advance Rockhampton executive manager Greg Bowden said the award recognition will help to put Rockhampton on the radar as a holiday destination of choice.

“Becoming a finalist in Queensland’s Top Tourism Town Awards will raise Rockhampton’s profile as a viable holiday destination to come and visit,” Mr Bowden said.

“From a mate’s weekend away to a family holiday, Rockhampton truly offers something for everyone and I urge all Queenslanders to put Rocky on their radar and consider Rockhampton as their next holiday destination.”

The popular tourism destination of Noosa took out the top title and the historical Central Queensland Discovery Coast towns of Seventeen Seventy and Agnes Water emerged as the Small Tourism Town winner.

They won the prizes of a $7,500 Tourism Consultancy and Development Package, an electronic logo, town signage artwork, a trophy, and the opportunity to represent Queensland at the National Awards.

Other finalists for the top town included the North Queensland towns of Bowen, Townsville and Mareeba; southeast Queensland’s Tamborine Mountain, Redlands Coast, Redcliffe, Ipswich, and Bribie; the scenic Southern Downs towns of Warwick and Stanthorpe; and major Wide Bay centres of Maryborough and Bundaberg.

Other small town nominees include Central Queensland’s Mount Morgan; the outback towns of Winton, Quilpie, Longreach, Cunnamulla, St George and Thargomindah; southeast Queensland’s Boonah, Canungra, Montville, Woodford and Eumundi; North Queensland’s Georgetown, Richmond, Airlie Beach, Karumba, Yungaburra, Ingham and Kuranda; as well as Rainbow Beach and Orchid Beach.

