CQ’s Twelve Crimes of Christmas

DECEMBER 25 8:30AM: Gracemere residents alerted police to a white RAV4 speeding and tailgating around Johnson Rd Gracemere reportedly with several children in the vehicle.

DECEMBER 25 11AM: Police searched the Gallery Apts on Quay St following the theft of a motor scooter.

A pair of men riding the stolen vehicle around North Rockhampton give police the slip twice. They then broken into a garage in Taylor St in an attempt to steal another motorcycle.

DECEMBER 25 4PM: There was too much Christmas traffic for police to cordon off North Rockhampton in their search for a shirtless man.

DECEMBER 25 5:45PM: Police were informed a driver who was intoxicated set off from Gracemere with a child in the car.

DECEMBER 25 7PM: A man was charged with arson after he walked away from his burning home in Frenchville.

DECEMBER 26 11:30AM: Onlookers reported a fight between a Samurai sword-wielding man and another with a piece of glass.

DECEMBER 26 2PM: Police were called to a violent incident in the CBD.

DECEMBER 26 3PM: Police were called to Nandos after a fight in the carpark spilled into the restaurant.

But they were diverted to a car crash on Fitzroy Street. Police said CCTV footage showed the ute driver running two red lights before the crash.

DECEMBER 26 3:45PM: “Half a car” did a burn out in front of a speed camera on Lakes Creek Rd.

DECEMBER 27 7AM: Blood on the road and a knife-wielding man on the roof at Rees Jones Close, Frenchville.

