CQ's unemployment rate nears state average

Hastings Deering apprentice Riley Stewart is one of CQ's employed youths. Allan Reinikka ROK220218ahasting

NEW figures reveal Central Queensland is on par with the state's average terms of youth unemployment rates.

Anti-poverty organisation, the Brotherhood of St Laurence, released the statistics by the Australian Bureau of Statistics after a report, 'An unfair Australia? Mapping youth unemployment hotspots', that revealed the state's unemployment hot spots for people aged 15 to 24.

The report revealed Queensland's unemployment rate for this age bracket in the labour force was on average 13.3 per cent.

The report also states that in 19 of the country's 20 youth unemployment hotspots, rates have worsened from two years ago.

On average, since January 2016, youth unemployment has increased for Queensland by 0.2 per cent by January 2018.

New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia have seen an average youth unemployment increase of 1.2 per cent in this time frame.

However, Victoria, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and the Australian Capital Territory have seen rates decrease by an average of 1.05 per cent.

Despite the nation-wide increase, Central Queensland is one of the regions to not increase their numbers of unemployed young people.

However, the numbers are far from positive.

With 12.3 per cent, Central Queensland sits just below the average for youth unemployment for the 12 month average.

This is a 0.1 per cent decrease from January 2016.

Central Queensland towns include Gladstone, Yeppoon, Emerald, Agnes Water, Biloela, Banana, Central Highlands, Mount Morgan, Shoal Water Bay and Clinton.

Topping the list was the Queensland-Outback region, consisting of towns such as Cape York, Weipa, Mount Isa and Longreach, with a 67.1 per cent unemployment rate.

The Wide Bay region, including Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough, had 27.7 per cent.

The Townsville region, including Ayr, Charters Towers, Ingham and Burdekin, had 18.1 per cent, shortly followed by the Logan-Beaudesert region, including Beenleigh and Springwood at 17 per cent.

The Moreton Bay-North region, including Caboolture, Redcliffe, Bribie Island and Burpengary also made the report, with 15.6 per cent unemployment rate amongst the region's youth.

A troubling development from the report also reveals that one third of the state's unemployment total is in the 15 to 24 age category.

Also, 55 of the country's 87 regions have youth unemployment rates above 11 per cent, greater than the country's 5.5 per cent unemployment rate for all age groups.

"In our prosperous country it's very worrying when we have more than a quarter of a million young people in the labour force who are unemployed. Youth unemployment hotspots in outer suburbs and rural areas are carrying the heaviest burden,” The Brotherhood of St Laurence's Executive Director, Conny Lenneberg, said.

"The modern economy is creating new risks for Australia's emerging generation. Disadvantaged young people in particular are facing barriers in their effort to secure work. To meet this challenge, we need action from governments as well tapping into effort of employers in local communities.

"Stubborn rates of youth unemployment are not just a concern for families or the welfare sector.”