CQ's woman in building demolishing industry stereotypes

LEADING LADY: Amanda Day won the Women in Business award at the 2017 Master Builders night.

AS a woman in the building industry, Amanda Day has proved her role is more than just choosing colours, answering phones and performing office duties.

The inspirational co-director of Day to Day Constructions Pty Ltd is an asset to her team whose skills have been honoured with the 2017 Master Builders Women in Business award.

The proud mother of two girls was elated with the win and believed the award provided recognition for her hard work and dedication to her 12 year old company.

Amanda and her husband, Matthew Day, have owned the local business since 2005 and won numerous Master Builders awards in previous years.

Although Amanda was proud of these previous achievements, she hoped winning this award would be an inspiration to other women who were working in a typically a male dominated industry.

"Being the proud mother of two young girls I want to lead by example and show them, as well as other women that my contribution to a successful business is vital,” she said.

"My girls were extremely excited when I won the award and have been telling everyone they meet how proud they are of their mum.”

Amanda Day and her husband Matthew Day at the 2017 Master Builders awards. Shayla Bulloch

Amanda explained she tackled all legal and industry compliances as well as ensuring all contractual and client service obligations were exceeded.

Her proud husband, Matthew said Amanda always went above and beyond for their business and he couldn't do it without her.

"She recognises the importance of ensuring the future of the business and showing our girls what a little commitment and hard work can achieve,” Matthew said

"Amanda prides herself on being a driving force behind a hard working, loyal team who are just as committed to upholding the company's outstanding quality and service.”

After the amazing win, Amanda has now been short-listed to the Master Builders state finals in Brisbane.

"I am a little nervous about the state awards, but feel so honoured to have been selected as a finalist to represent our region and all women in the building industry,” she said.

Amanda will compete in the finals at the Brisbane City Hall on September 29.