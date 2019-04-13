Menu
DOOR KNOCKER: Yeppoon teacher David Cooms will be door knocking Frenchville this weekend to create awareness about the union's push to change the rules.
CQ's workers door knock this weekend to change the rules

Leighton Smith
13th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
IF YOU live in Frenchville, David Cooms is going to knock on your door, ring on your bell and tap on your window too.

On Sunday morning, the Yeppoon teacher will join dozens of other local door knockers in spreading the word about the Australian Council of Trade Unions' push to change the government and change the rules to ensure a fair go for working people.

Rockhampton was just one of 16 locations throughout Australia where union members were mobilised for the community conversations.

Mr Cooms, 31, expects to hear people's concerns about the lack of fair pay rises and the growth of insecure work under the Coalition Government and hope to explain why a rule change would tilt the balance back towards the worker.

"The rules we're talking about are the rules around the rights workers have to advocate for pay rises and conditions at work,” Mr Cooms said.

"At the moment a union or a group of workers can come to an agreement with an employer and that agreement can be struck down. There's certain stipulations about what those agreements can and can't include and we think some of those are ridiculous.”

He said Australia had some of the most stringent conditions in the world about withdrawing their labour and even after jumping through the regulatory hoops, their right to strike still could be refused.

ACTU Secretary Sally McManus said a change in the rules would require a change of government.

"We will do this by talking to as many people as we can about which political parties have and which have not committed to a fair go for working people.

"We want to live in a country where people have jobs they can count on and fair pay rises.”

The door knockers will meet 9:30am Sunday at Joyce Harding park.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

