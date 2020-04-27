CQU Apprentice Chef makes the most of a sour situation

Apprentice chef at The Goat Cafe and Bar Daniel Doyle is relishing the challenges brought on the hospitality industry by the coronavirus pandemic.

Apprentice chef at The Goat Cafe and Bar Daniel Doyle is relishing the challenges brought on the hospitality industry by the coronavirus pandemic.

APPRENTICE chef Daniel Doyle has not let the coronavirus get in the way of completing his tertiary education to become a qualified chef.

Mr Doyle, a third year apprentice, works as an apprentice chef at The Goat Cafe and Bar in East St.

He has relished the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like other restaurants and cafes, The Goat only offered takeaway meals, which forced staff to figure out new ways to operate effectively.

“We’ve had to adapt, but everyone is on board with it and willing to embrace it,” Mr Doyle said.

“What we’ve learned is that we’ve had to be more organised with our meals especially if we’ve had pre-orders, but on the whole we’re doing well.”

Mr Doyle has been able to hone certain skills due to the challenges. Some skills he might not have otherwise had the chance to use.

He hoped to continue his work at The Goat and continue to pursue his goals through further study after the pandemic.

“I’d like to do a medical science degree specialising in nutrition,” he said.

“I’m really into fitness and food and I’d like to be able to be able to start my own business where I can help people with their own nutrition.”

CQUniversity has been delivering commercial cookery apprentice training via online methods.