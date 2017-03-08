CQU boss explains why Canning St campus will close

CQUNIVERSITY has announced future plans to consolidate its two Rockhampton campuses, bringing together vocational training and academia in one location.

The university merged with CQ TAFE back in 2014.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman said the project had been on the cards since the merger and would set CQUni apart from others in Queensland.

"CQUniversity will soon commence a project to consolidate its two Rockhampton campuses by relocating staff and operations from the Rockhampton City Campus on Canning Street to the Rockhampton North campus on Yamba Road,” Prof Bowman said.

"This has been a strategic aim since the merger with CQ TAFE was approved almost four years ago. The goal is to merge the two campuses, allowing us to create a vibrant education hub for the region where we will deliver more than 300 programs from short courses right through to PhDs.

"In fact, there will be nothing else like it in Queensland.”

Prof Bowman said the project would see new and old infrastructure utilised to create comprehensive, hands-on training facilities.

"To make this a reality, CQUniversity will invest in the construction of a new state-of-the-art trades training centre on the Rockhampton North campus and will also refurbish a number of existing venues to house classrooms and staff spaces, hair and beauty salons, and a training restaurant,” he said.

"This is an exciting step for the university and showcases our deep commitment to investing in and growing vocational education and training, promoting seamless education pathways in the region.

"Work on this project will commence soon and we anticipate that the campuses will be consolidated during 2018.”

It is unclear if CQUni seeks to sell the 8-hectare city campus site, but Prof Bowman said they will work in consultation with other relevant groups to develop its future.

"CQUniversity will work with community, industry and government stakeholders to develop a plan for the future of the existing Rockhampton City site in Canning Street.” he said.

"Given that the plans are only in early stages, we as yet do not have any drawings or plans for the new facilities as this will be part of a public tender process which has only just opened.

"As soon as more plans are known we will release more news.”