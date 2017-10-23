CQU course breaks into Times Higher Education's world's best list

CQUniversity engineering student Ruan Nortje. The university's engineering subjects had made the Times Higher Rankings for the first time.

CQUniversity engineering student Ruan Nortje. The university's engineering subjects had made the Times Higher Rankings for the first time. Contributed

CQUNIVERSITY'S reputation as a world-leading tertiary education institution has once again been bolstered after being ranked within the top 300 universities in the world for engineering and technology.

The latest milestone comes on the back of Times Higher Education revealing CQUniversity had maintained its position in the top 2 percent of the world's universities in September.

READ: Rocky woman's brave move to fulfil her dreams.

CQUni Dean of Engineering & Technology Professor Col Greensill said it was the first time CQUniversity's Engineering subjects had made the Times Higher Rankings.

"It's a great result given it's our first appearance in these rankings. To hit this high level in the rankings is a really good endorsement of our engineering courses and testament to the high quality of our academic and professional staff teams,” Prof Greensill said.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings is the only global university performance table to judge research-intensive universities across all of their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

These rankings were founded in 2004 and provide a definitive list of the world's best universities, evaluated across teaching, research, international outlook, reputation and more.

CQUniversity engineering graduates also officially have some of the nation's best graduate outcomes with national Quality Indicators of Learning and Teaching (QILT) data showing that 82.7% of graduates find full-time work within three months of graduation (national average is 74.3%) with an average graduate starting salary of $78,600 (national average is $62,500).

As well as providing courses ranging from a Certificate I in Construction, right through to Bachelor degrees in Aviation, Building Design and Information Technology, the School of Engineering is also making significant in-roads in research in the areas of building forensics, clean energy (including development of hybrid and integrated energy systems), fuzzy computation, and rail technology and manufacturing.

To view the full rankings check out https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/by-subject