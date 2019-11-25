CQU domestic violence expert says dictionary definition not accurate in DV suffocation cases

AS CQUniversity undertakes research into the long term impacts of choking, strangulation and suffocation, a lecturer and researcher backs calls for domestic violence legislation changes.

CQUni lecturer and researcher Dr Nicola Cheyne, who lectures in family and domestic violence as well as being part of the Queensland Centre for Domestic and Family Violence Research, has backed Red Rose Foundation chief executive officer Betty Taylor’s call for Queensland legislation changes.

Ms Taylor is calling for definitions to be added to the Queensland Criminal Code’s section 315A which sets out that choking, strangulation and suffocation in a domestic situation is a crime for which offenders can be sentenced to a maximum of seven years prison.

Her call comes after a case against a defendant in Townsville District Court was dismissed after the judge referred to previous cases where dictionary definitions were used to determine if the defendant had a case to answer.

The Morning Bulletin spoke with Ms Taylor after ’Jack’, 37, was charged with a breach of a domestic violence order along with disqualified driving from the same set of offending, after he shoved his fingers in his partner’s throat to stifle her screams.

With regards to Ms Taylor’s calls for adding definitions to legislation, Dr Cheyne supports this.

“I would support that there is a need to define what each of these terms mean, as there is a clear danger in allowing judges, police and other agencies to determine for themselves what these terms mean,” she told The Bulletin.

“The problem with focusing on a dictionary definition of choking or strangulation as the loss of ability to breathe, is that such a definition does not acknowledge that loss of oxygen isn’t just due to blocking off the airway with hands or a ligature around the throat.”

She said very minimal pressure applied to the neck blocks blood flow and thus oxygen to the brain.

Dr Cheyne said Dr Bill Smock, a medical examiner and expert in non-fatal strangulation, notes that the amount of pressure is less than what it takes to open a can of soft drink.

“When blood flow to the brain is blocked, unconsciousness can result in seconds, and death can occur in minutes, long before the blocking of the airway would be associated with loss of consciousness and death,” Dr Cheyne said.

“Therefore the loss of ability to breathe should not be the key indicator of strangulation; the application of any pressure to the neck should be the key indicator.”

Dr Cheyne said if a victims survives such actions, the power and control demonstrated by the perpetrator leads to a seven-fold risk of dying at the hands of an intimate partner.

“Having definitions incorporated in legislation would likely provide a guideline for judges and other professionals to follow,” she said.

“For example, it could be acknowledged that choking refers to internal blockages in the airway that restrict breathing (such as fingers or other objects), whereas strangulation is the application of external pressure to the neck to block off blood and/or airflow.

“Choking is often erroneously used to describe strangulation by the community, but also by professionals – this terminology is inaccurate and may actually obscure the seriousness of the behaviour.”

Dr Cheyne said there is great concern victim-survivors often are so relieved to have survived the strangulation event, that they believe that the worst is over.

“Such a perception may be encouraged by the lack of physical marks to denote that the strangulation has occurred; in around half of strangulation cases, no bruising or other obvious signs are present,” she said.

“However non-fatal strangulation of a few seconds, even without a loss of consciousness, can lead to lasting consequences, such as memory loss, traumatic brain injury, miscarriage, strokes and seizures. These consequences can occur hours, days, months or even years after the initial strangulation event.

“My team and I are currently conducting research on non-fatal strangulation to try to understand more about the experiences of non-fatal strangulation and these consequences, as there hasn’t been any Australian research on these lasting consequences, and very few international research studies.”