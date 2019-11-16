Menu
CQUni Vice-Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp at his installation ceremony earlier this year
CQU engineer graduates earn top dollar

Staff reporter
16th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
CQUniversity has achieved the top rating in key categories in the latest Good Universities Guide postgraduate results, including ranking first in Australia for median starting salaries for postgraduate engineering.

The University achieved five-star ratings, or ranked in the top 20 per cent nationally, in overall starting salaries and skills development for postgraduate study.

The university ranked ranked second nationally for starting salaries with a median salary of $99,100 compared to the national median salary of $81,400.

Full-time employment and median starting salary ratings are based on graduate outcomes four months after graduating.

Engineering graduates achieved the best results with their median starting salary of $140,000 placing the university in top position nationally for postgraduate engineering salaries.

The university was also awarded five-star ratings for starting salary, full-time employment and skills development for its postgraduate engineering courses.

Five-star ratings were achieved for full-time employment and starting salaries in the postgraduate health services and support category, placing CQUniversity in the top 20 per cent of Australian universities in these categories.

In addition, CQUniversity was awarded four five-star ratings for its postgraduate computing and information systems courses, making the top 20 per cent nationally in this subject area for learner engagement, skills development, student support and overall experience.

CQUniversity’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp said the results were very impressive and showed that the university was among the best in the country for postgraduate studies.

“The Good Universities Guide postgraduate star ratings show that CQUniversity students can be assured their postgraduate study experience is highly regarded in the higher education sector and within key industries,” he said.

“We’re particularly proud of our number one spot for postgraduate engineering salaries, which came in about $60,000 above the overall national median postgraduate salary.”

