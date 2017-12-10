CQU expert warns of increased mozzie disease risks

AS North Queensland continues to grow, experts are concerned mosquito-transmitted diseases could become more prevalent among new residents.

CQUniversity's Professor Andrew Taylor-Robinson is an immunologist and expert in Australian arboviruses (viruses carried by arthropods, primarily mosquitoes).

Over 75 arboviruses have been identified in Australia, which can cause diseases such as Ross River, Barmah Forest and Murray Valley encephalitis viruses.

This year (until November 26), Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service has recorded 13 cases of Barmah Forest, four of Dengue Fever and 142 of Ross River.

Prof Taylor-Robinson said Ross River, Barmah Forest and Murray Valley encephalitis viruses could be routinely tested for in pathology labs.

However, there are no commercially available tests to diagnose most other arboviruses people can contract.

"Patients may present with a fever, muscle and joint ache, and generally feel unwell; however, the cause is not obvious and very often goes undiagnosed. Treatment is therefore frequently managed poorly," he said.

"These neglected arboviruses that are indigenous to Australia might have been infecting humans at a regular rate for decades, but we still know little about them."

Prof Taylor-Robinson said investment into a rigorous identification and screening program is warranted and could potentially reduce significant outbreaks of these viruses at a time when a population boom is imminent.

"People relocating to the tropical north are likely to have had no previous exposure to these viruses and are thus relatively susceptible to infection compared to locals who live side by side with these potential pathogens."

Postgraduate researcher Narayan Gyawali, under the supervision of Prof Taylor-Robinson, recently presented these findings at a US conference, highlighting the need for further resources to be injected into better understanding the public health threats facing Northern Australia.

Mr Gyawali said the Northern Australia expansion is set to bring together infection-naïve people, native reservoir wildlife and vector mosquitoes.

"It's potentially a perfect storm for the increased prevalence of infection," he said.

"In addition, the escalating rate and effects of climate change that is being observed in the tropical north of Australia is likely to lead to elevated numbers of arbovirus-transmitting mosquitoes."

He says Australia should be giving due attention both to mosquito monitoring and control and to improving our ability to test for viruses.

"Currently, there is a real gap in knowledge about arboviruses in Northern Australia which presents a real public health problem that needs urgent attention."

Professor Taylor-Robinson said previous studies showed residents of Central and Northern Queensland were generally much more aware of what personal preventive measures to take to avoid being bitten and to limit their breeding than are people living in areas where mozzies don't currently pose a threat of infection.

"In light of the projected future redispersal of the Australian population, there is a pressing need for public health campaigns to heighten awareness of what precautions can be taken by individuals."