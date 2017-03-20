CQU film maker on the right track for success

Digital Media student Kalina Lauer dreams of working as a filmmaker her love of learning that brings her to Social Innovation Studio Gladstone.

KALINA Lauer is 20-years-old and dreams of working as a filmmaker.

It's her love of learning and her passion for film which brings her to Social Innovation Studio Gladstone, CQUniversity's third annual event to inspire students to tackle big issues with creative thinking.

Kalina kicked off her first day at the social innovation studio yesterday.

CQU students have travelled to the resources hub from across the country and will spend ten days participating in the Social Innovation Studio at the Gladstone Marina campus, working with the community to drive big ideas for the future.

"I really like the idea of social innovation - the opportunity to be a leader and use creativity to solve problems definitely resonated a lot,” Kalina said.

The North Rockhampton student is already working towards a big career and helping others kickstart theirs, too.

"Every summer I go and work for Telstra in Sydney, as part of CareerTrackers (a national Indigenous internship program),” she said.

"Being a student ambassador the organisation has also led to me get in touch with other students, and help them with things like resumes and getting work experience too.”

One of Kalina's recent creative ideas involved getting eight trays of sandwiches to travel up an elevator in just one trip.

"It involved putting cups between each tray so nothing got squashed - basically, it was ultimate laziness, but everyone got fed sooner so that was a win.”

While 20-year-old Kalina has only briefly been to Gladstone before, she's looking forward to exploring the region, and networking with the community's creative thinkers and industry leaders.

It's the third time CQUni Gladstone has hosted social innovation experiences, with previous incubators in 2015 and 2016 delivering a creative range of ideas for the community.

This month's event follows CQUniversity's support for local entrepreneur group Startup Gladstone, formed to empower local people to grow smart, successful and tech-savvy businesses.

Associate Vice-Chancellor for Gladstone Region, Professor Owen Nevin said CQUni was a natural fit for driving creative innovation in regional Queensland.

"We have a long history of strengthening local economies, especially through research and development, and now we're also equipping our students to approach their careers with innovative techniques to transform their communities,” Prof Nevin said.