CQU graduate breaking down barriers to awards night

AS Jade Collins' ground-breaking business turned one, the former Rocky woman was still pinching herself after receiving a fitting birthday gift to honour her success.

The co-owner of global website Femeconomy has been nominated in the 2017 Telstra Queensland Business Women Awards celebrating her empowering and female-orientated business.

Jade was overwhelmed with the nomination in the For Purpose and Social Enterprise category saying when she was informed she couldn't stop her excited screams from running down the phone line.

With her sister-in-law, Alanna Bastin-Byrne by her side the powerhouses created their business from the ground up in a hope to diversify the concept of online shopping.

Co-owners of Femeconomy Alanna Bastin-Byrne (left) and Jade Collins. Shayla Bulloch

Femeconomy boasts exclusive female driven brands from businesses run by at least 30% of women on the board of directors or 50% female owned.

The former CQUniversity graduate said this tribute was a reflection of the growth of the business in the last 12 months.

"Being able to communicate this new entirely new concept we launched into a new brand onto the internet is so humbling, especially in such a competitive online environment,” she said.

"People are really engaging with the content we are sharing and we are so proud of what we've created.”

Since it's 2016 launch, Femeconomy recorded a huge spike in overall online engagement jumping from a mere 2,000 people to 350,000 a month.

The company was also recently nominated for the 2017 Cosmopolitan Women of the Year Awards in the Entrepreneur category which is still open for public voting.

Jade said she couldn't have made this businesses a success without the support from Alanna.

She said the duo were a perfect collaboration and had ticked off some major goals with each other's support.

Co-owner of Femeconomy Jade Collins presenting a speech at 3% Conference Australasia. Shayla Bulloch

Now in its 23rd year, the Telstra Business Women's Awards celebrated the achievements of extraordinary business women and the contribution, support and participation of everyone in pursuit of this goal.

Telstra Business Women's Awards Ambassador, Group Executive Media and Chief Marketing Officer, Joe Pollard, said that the Queensland finalists were exceptional women who deserve to be celebrated.

"The role of the Telstra Business Women's Awards is to shine a light on women's achievements as business leaders and to celebrate the positive results of inclusive leadership in our community,” she said.

"Business women play an instrumental role in driving better organisational performance, increased competitive advantage and at a macro level, a thriving economy.

"The 2017 finalists have followed very different paths to business success, but they have all shown determination, innovative thinking and exceptional leadership to deliver real business impact.”

Jade was among three other dominating business creating unprecedented pathways for women in the community saying she was excited to network with her fellow nominees in the category.

Being the mother of a 10-year-old daughter, Jade said it was important to show her how powerful women could be in male-dominated industries.

"She's so proud of me and always tells people at school what her mummy is doing,” Jade said.

"It's imperative for me to be a role model for women in business as well as show her what women are capable of.”

Jade will attend the 2017 Telstra Queensland Business Women's Awards at a Gala Dinner in Brisbane on Friday October 6 where the winners will be announced.

The state and territory category winners will be flown to Melbourne for the National Awards judging on November 21.