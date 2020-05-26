CQU ‘opts for job loss rather than job security’

CQUniversity Vice Chancellor Nick Klomp says CQUniversity will now move forward with the finalisation of its recovery plan.

WHEN CQUniversity announced major, upcoming job losses earlier this month, the vice-chancellor Professor Nick Klomp said he would not consider any forced staff cuts until details of sector-wide negotiations between Australian universities and the National Tertiary Education Union were finalised.

Following those negotiations, the NTEU announced the details of the Jobs Protection Framework last week, namely that universities in severe financial need would be able to temporarily cut wages by up to 15 per cent.

After consideration by the CQUniversity executive, Prof Klomp announced last week that CQU would not participate in the framework and staff would not be consulted on the decision.

“Any financial benefits of participating in this temporary scheme will be short-term only,” he said.

“We must take decisive action now on our structure and costs and rapidly move forward, without eroding ­important employee conditions.”

Prof Klomp said CQUniversity would not support enforced pay cuts or reduced working hours and would ­instead focus efforts on long- term, sustainable solutions.

NTEU Queensland secretary Michael McNally describes the decision as “a slap in the face” to all staff who have already sacrificed their leave and offered to forego pay rises or take temporary pay cuts to save their colleagues’ jobs.

“Our members will be devastated by the decision of the vice-chancellor to cut deeper and sooner than he had to,” he said.

Mr McNally admits the framework will not solve all the problems caused by COVID-19, but says it does aim to prevent roughly 40 per cent of the estimated job losses.

“The Job Protections Framework was never supposed to solve all the problems of the devastating impact of COVID-19,” he said.

“We hoped to save at least 12,000 of the forecast 30,000 job losses across the sector, but universities not signing up will make that impossible.

“CQUniversity has opted for job cuts over job security.”

In addition to CQUniversity, Deakin University, the University of New South Wales and the University of Melbourne have all also rejected the deal.

Details of the plan are set to be released later this week.