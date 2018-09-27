CQU ranked among the world's top 2 per cent of universities

CQUNIVERSITY has again been ranked among the top 2 percent in the world according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

In the recently released, Good Universities Guide 2019, the university was awarded five stars over six categories, including for graduate employment and starting salary.

The results place CQU in the top 20 per cent of Australian universities.

Retiring Vice-chancellor, Professor Scott Bowman said the results cemented the university's reputation as a world-leading tertiary education institution.

"They are all great results and are a testament to the high-quality of learning and teaching that we provide at the university," Prof Bowman said.

"It's a great result to see that our graduates continue to be in-demand with above-sector averages for full-time employment and starting salary.

"Just as satisfying to see is that we ranked second in the country in the Good University Guide's newest ranking of 'first generation', cementing our vision for inclusiveness to deliver educational opportunities to demographics that are traditionally underrepresented," he said.

Professor Bowman said the University would continue working towards improving rankings results.

"Our long-term strategic direction is in place to improve not only our rankings but also student services, teaching quality and research outcomes," he said.

CQUniversity's five-star successes in the 2019 Good Universities Guide