CQU researchers help uncover Mayan mysteries

ABOUT 1000 years ago, dozens of Mayans were laid to rest in a cave, which may have been reserved for elite social groups, based on the ruins of elaborate houses nearby.

Their teeth had cavities but not much wear, indicating a soft, carbohydrate-rich diet, probably based on corn.

Some teeth had jade inlays and others were filed into different shapes, while some crania were modified (indicating head binding).

"There were so many bones together in the cave, we think it may have been a cemetery of sorts,” said CQUniversity bioarchaeologist Dr Stan Serafin.

Dr Serafin recently travelled to Mexico with two of his Rockhampton-based undergraduate anatomy students, Hayley Vandenberg and Jacqueline Harper.

The human remains were excavated from a cave in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala.

The team from Australia based themselves in the new archaeology laboratory at the 'Universidad de Ciencias y Artes de Chiapas' in the city of Chiapa de Corzo.

The CQUni academic says the remains date to the Late Classic (A.D. 800-1000) and Early Postclassic (A.D. 1000-1200) periods.

"This was an important period of transition during which many Mayan cities were collapsing, yet for unknown reasons this region of highland Chiapas saw an increase in population. Geographically, the sample is from the western Mayan borderlands where there were, and still are, diverse Mayan and non-Mayan ethnic groups in close proximity.”

The excavations were part of the 'Proyecto Económico de los Altos de Chiapas', a project co-directed by Dr Roberto López Bravo and Dr Elizabeth Paris of the University of Calgary.

Dr Serafin will continue to collaborate with Dr López Bravo and Dr Paris.

He is the only Australia-based academic specialising in burials from ancient civilisations of the Americas, so the excursion was a unique experience for the two Rockhampton students.

CQUni student Hayley Vandenberg said the Mexican excursion was an exciting learning experience with relevance to her degree in Podiatry.

"The micro-excavation was a highlight for me, as we found large pieces of jade within the jaw of each set of remains we dug out,” Hayley says.

"While analysing the bones in Chiapas it was interesting to see the teeth and bones and what was still intact after more than 1000 years.

"I imagined how the Mayan people would have lived when we visited the temple ruins. They truly were amazing feats of engineering. It was a great trip and we really had a great time getting into the culture, eating lots of market food and picking up as much Spanish as we could.”

CQUni student Jacqueline Harper says the Mexican excursion was a great way to start 2018 as she headed into her second year of study in the Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (Honours) degree.

"Travelling through Mexico was an exceptional adventure. One day we were carefully cleaning delicate teeth with jade inlays in a lab and the next we were travelling through picturesque tropical mountains,” Jacqueline says.

"Towards the end of the trip, in Mayapan, we had the chance to view bones with cut marks, fractures and burns. This was a highlight for me as I know that what we experienced was truly unique.

"Over the three weeks, I gained a lot of valuable knowledge in areas such as research, field-work, culture, history and data entry. The tour was extremely interesting, educational and worthwhile and I am very grateful to have had the opportunity.”

