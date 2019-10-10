CQU touch team scores piece of sporting history

THREE-PEAT: The victorious CQUniversity touch team (back row, from left) Tylen Wallace, Jack Leonard, Luke Fletcher, Braydon Hegarty Kale Oxenham and Lachlan Crow and (front, from left) Brad Hansen, Blake Moore, captain Daniel Gill, and Mason Hebbard.

TOUCH: CQUniversity men’s touch team have played their way into the history books, claiming a three-peat at the UniSport Nationals on the Gold Coast.

The team, captained by Daniel Gill and made up solely of Rockhampton players, went through the carnival undefeated.

They won a thrilling grand final against QUT 12-11 in extra time drop-offs which went to three on three.

Gill has been part of the three wins and was honoured to this year captain the team that was the first to ever win three straight titles.

“No one has ever done the three-peat in touch at the uni games so this is a special win,” he said.

“I’m really proud of the boys. The games are in Perth next year and our goal is to make it four in a row.

“I don’t think anyone will be able to do that again for a long time.”

CQU won their eight round games, which included a hard-fought 8-7 win over QUT.

They beat University of Technology Sydney 9-5 in the semi to book their place in the final.

Gill said they were expecting a another tight contest against QUT and that certainly proved to be the case.

CQU scored first and were up 3-1 after five minutes but the teams were locked at 6-all at the break.

With 10 minutes to go, they were down to seven players due to injury and down 10-8 on the scoreboard.

“We clawed it back to tie it up by full-time and then went on to win 12-11 in drop-offs,” Gill said.

“I think it was the heart the boys displayed. Any other team would have given up only having seven players left but not us.”

Blake Moore, Jack Leonard and Braydon Hegarty were three of the team’s best.

Gill, 21, has played touch since he was six.

He said CQU’s win further enhanced Rockhampton’s reputation as a touch powerhouse.

“I think it comes down to the culture we have here,” he said.

“It’s built on hard work and accountability and the elite players who give back to the juniors which continues to bring that talent through.”