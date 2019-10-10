Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THREE-PEAT: The victorious CQUniversity touch team (back row, from left) Tylen Wallace, Jack Leonard, Luke Fletcher, Braydon Hegarty Kale Oxenham and Lachlan Crow and (front, from left) Brad Hansen, Blake Moore, captain Daniel Gill, and Mason Hebbard.
THREE-PEAT: The victorious CQUniversity touch team (back row, from left) Tylen Wallace, Jack Leonard, Luke Fletcher, Braydon Hegarty Kale Oxenham and Lachlan Crow and (front, from left) Brad Hansen, Blake Moore, captain Daniel Gill, and Mason Hebbard.
Sport

CQU touch team scores piece of sporting history

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
10th Oct 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOUCH: CQUniversity men’s touch team have played their way into the history books, claiming a three-peat at the UniSport Nationals on the Gold Coast.

The team, captained by Daniel Gill and made up solely of Rockhampton players, went through the carnival undefeated.

They won a thrilling grand final against QUT 12-11 in extra time drop-offs which went to three on three.

Gill has been part of the three wins and was honoured to this year captain the team that was the first to ever win three straight titles.

“No one has ever done the three-peat in touch at the uni games so this is a special win,” he said.

“I’m really proud of the boys. The games are in Perth next year and our goal is to make it four in a row.

“I don’t think anyone will be able to do that again for a long time.”

CQU won their eight round games, which included a hard-fought 8-7 win over QUT.

They beat University of Technology Sydney 9-5 in the semi to book their place in the final.

Gill said they were expecting a another tight contest against QUT and that certainly proved to be the case.

CQU scored first and were up 3-1 after five minutes but the teams were locked at 6-all at the break.

With 10 minutes to go, they were down to seven players due to injury and down 10-8 on the scoreboard.

“We clawed it back to tie it up by full-time and then went on to win 12-11 in drop-offs,” Gill said.

“I think it was the heart the boys displayed. Any other team would have given up only having seven players left but not us.”

Blake Moore, Jack Leonard and Braydon Hegarty were three of the team’s best.

Gill, 21, has played touch since he was six.

He said CQU’s win further enhanced Rockhampton’s reputation as a touch powerhouse.

“I think it comes down to the culture we have here,” he said.

“It’s built on hard work and accountability and the elite players who give back to the juniors which continues to bring that talent through.”

cquniversity daniel gill gold coast touch unisport nationals
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Lauga won’t count her chickens before they hatch on GKI

    premium_icon Lauga won’t count her chickens before they hatch on GKI

    News Keppel MP welcomes new GKI investor but is not holding her breath

    Im-peck-able after award win

    premium_icon Im-peck-able after award win

    News ST Lawrence Wetlands Weekend hits the front of the pecking order.

    Apprentice fits the criteria for industry

    premium_icon Apprentice fits the criteria for industry

    News NINETEEN year-old is one of the young apprentices who’s in the running to take out...

    Eight pots before driving costs plumber

    premium_icon Eight pots before driving costs plumber

    News DRINKING eight pots of beer before driving landed plumber Liam Kenneth Farr in...