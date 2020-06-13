CQU webinar series to inspire ‘Women in STEM’
AN INNOVATIVE webinar series is set to inspire a new generation of women to consider pursuing a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics career in their local area.
Hosted by the Whitsunday STEM Challenge and supported by CQUniversity and the Ergon-Energex Community Fund, the free ‘Women in STEM’ webinar series will be held as part of the Festival of STEM.
The webinar series will run from 1pm to 1.45pm on Monday, June 15; 10am to 10.45am on Tuesday, June 16; and 11.30am to 12.15pm on Wednesday, June 17.
