CQU-Woorabinda partnership established

CQUNIVERSITY has committed to a working partnership with Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council and local service providers to improve employment and training opportunities.

On August 8, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Woorabinda and CQUniversity representatives in the hopes of establishing an education, enterprise, and research hub in the community.

CQUni Indigenous Engagement Research Officer Dr Carolyn Daniels said the MOU would support the development of education, enterprise and research activities in Woorabinda.

"Meetings with key Woorabinda stakeholders in the community about the development and implementation of education, enterprise and employment creating strategies in Woorabinda began in late 2018,” Dr Daniels said.

"The need to develop a pathway from education and training to employment, career development, enterprise development and/or entrepreneurial pursuits in Woorabinda emerged from those meetings and CQUniversity, in partnership with Woorabinda community leaders, developed the concept of an Education, Enterprise, and Research Hub to be implemented in Woorabinda.”

Certificate I in Conservation and Land Management qualification was among the first programs to come from the newly formed partnership.

The Cert I will be made available to a group of young men and women, in conjunction with the Woorabinda Pastoral Company, Yoonthalla Services and the State Government's Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative.

The participants have used the training to establish a Woorabinda Memorial Walk at a local lagoon, culturally significant to the community as the original meeting place for the 52 tribes who settled in Woorabinda.

The project involves the construction of a covered barbecue area, tables and chairs and a circular walkway, and is progressing well in its early stages according to CQUniversity.

Several of the participants have secured employment with the Woorabinda Pastoral Company as a result.

Other projects include workshops for emerging artists and plans to develop the WASC-owned Duaringa Hall as an arts and tourism hub.

Mayor Cheyne Wilkie said the aim of the partnership with CQUniversity and the establishment of a hub was to provide meaningful employment opportunities to Woorabinda's young people.

"We have a population mainly between the ages of 0-24 years and we've seen that there hasn't really been a lot of employment opportunities for them,” he said,

"Education levels are pretty low here and we see this is as good progress of getting them into meaningful employment in areas of land management as rangers and with Greening Australia.

"We hope that we can have further talks with CQUni to strategise on how to do it better.

"Research is important in order to collect the data, so we need to have CQUni attached.”

The MOU was signed by CQUni vice-chancellor and president Prof Nick Klomp, CQUni pro-vice-chancellor and BHP chair of Indigenous Engagement Prof Adrian Miller, WASC mayor Cheyne Wilkie and WASC chief executive officer Michael Hayward in the WASC Chambers.