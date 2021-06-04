CQUni boss in quarantine after striking huge Indonesian deal

CQUniversity’s Vice Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp has undergone almost three weeks of hotel quarantine after a recent trip to Indonesia – but the venture might be the ticket to securing the university’s future.

The international trip could cement the university’s financial position, with a major education deal struck with the Indonesian government, the wheels turning on a $10 million plan to partner with Bappenas and Universitas Sam Ratulangi in Manado and plans to establish a CQUni campus in the country progressing.

The Australian Government has categorised Indonesia as “do not travel” under the global COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

However, Mr Klomp received a business travel exemption from both Australian and Indonesian Governments to attend the important university business in Jakarta, as CQUni investigates ways to recoup the loss of $116m in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CQUniversity Vice Chancellor Nick Klomp was in Indonesia this week on important university business.

Complying with the health guidelines and restrictions, Mr Klomp underwent almost three weeks of hotel quarantine and several COVID-19 tests.

He was required to complete five days of hotel quarantine in Indonesia and wore PPE at all public gatherings and meeting and is now in two weeks hotel quarantine in Sydney.

Mr Klomp has had his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and all of his COVID-19 test have returned negative results.

It is the first overseas travel Mr Klomp has undertaken since the COVID outbreak.

“It was necessary for Professor Klomp to travel to Indonesia as he was required to meet with key government ministers to finalise an agreement related to the onshore delivery of MBA courses to Indonesian government officials, in partnership with Universitas Bakrie,” a CQUniversity spokesperson said.

The agreement, which was signed this week in Indonesia’s capital, officiates CQUniversity as the Master of Business Administration (MBA) provider of choice for the Ministry of National Development Planning/National Development Agency of Republic Indonesia.

CQUniversity also plans to establish a campus in Indonesia and Mr Klomp discussed this with government officials during his week-long visit.

CQUniversity Vice Chancellor Nick Klomp was in Indonesia this week signing an agreement that will see CQUniversity become the MBA provider of choice for Indonesian government officials.

“CQUniversity remains on track to be among the first Australian universities to establish a fully-fledged university campus in Indonesia, with sights set on a presence in the North Sumatran capital of Medan – a regional city with a population roughly the size of Brisbane,” a CQUni spokesperson said.

Mr Klomp also continued discussions on the A$10 million deal with Bappenas and Universitas Sam Ratulangi in Manado, to establish an Institute of Sustainable Farming in North Sulawesi, the northernmost province of Indonesia.

The university, which was originally founded in Rockhampton in 1967, is the only Australian university to have campuses in every mainland state.

COVID-19 severely impacted CQUniversity as the pandemic coincided with the beginning of term one, usually the largest intake of domestic and international students.

The loss of international students resulted in a projected loss of more than $100 million, with more significant losses expected to continue in years to come as the Australian borders remain closed for an unknown period of time.

In an effort to save up to $50 million in outgoing costs annually, CQUniversity froze pay increases, reduced executive salaries, operational divisions were cut from seven to four, the Noosa, Biloela and Yeppoon study centres were closed, 209 voluntary redundancies were accepted and a 79 further redundancies were made.

The university was not eligible for government assistance and did not receive JobKeeper.

The recent trip to Indonesia was made in an effort to recoup some of the millions lost and bring back a portion of international students.

“These activities (the meetings in Indonesia) are of key importance to the university and represent a significant opportunity for the university to grow its international offerings – especially in a global education marketplace that has been significantly impacted by COVID,” a CQUniversity statement said.

“Strengthening CQUniversity’s relations with stakeholders in Indonesia also presents opportunities for future activity in Central Queensland, including attracting Indonesian students to the region (after borders re-open), and new research and industry collaborations that have the potential to benefit the region economically.”

