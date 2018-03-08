CQUni boss resigns, vows never to work at another university

CQ University Vice Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman at the CQ University Graduation Ceremony held at the Pilbeam Theatre. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

AFTER a decade leading CQUniversity to become a nationally recognised institution, Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman has announced his retirement.

Professor Bowman will step down from the prestigious position at the end of the year and has vowed never to work for another university, saying it would feel like a betrayal to CQUniversity.

Prof Bowman took the role in 2009, moving from James Cook University.

"It's been a great ride since then," he told The Morning Bulletin.

"We've done a lot in that time.

"I really wanted to make this one of the great Australian universities and one of the leading regionals.

CQ University Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman after a video link up with other regional universities. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK130313ccqu1

"I came to renew the university and put in a 10-year renewal plan and we made that all around engagement with communities ... we made it around social innovation, getting our students to have a mindset that they could go out and make a difference in the world.

"We grew the university, we opened new campuses and now we're really a national university."

The 16 CQUniversity campuses stretch across every state in the Australian mainland now, with extra study centres in smaller locations.

While Prof Bowman will leave the university, he has vowed he will not work with another.

He said doing so would make him "feel a complete fraud".

CQ University Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman at the launch of the trial of the SBAS Satelite-Based Augmentation System. Chris Ison ROK091117csatellite2

"I'm completely engaged with this university and for 10 years, I've been telling everyone that would listen that this is the greatest university in Australia and been saying to the staff this can be the great university and that this is where I want to be," Prof Bowman said.

"I just do feel very emotionally connected to this university.

"I've worked at many universities, but this will be my university."

In November last year, it was announced Prof Bowman had signed a five-year contract with the university.

However, Prof Bowman said time with family over Christmas was a chance to reflect on what he wanted for the future.

Prof Bowman and wife, CQUniversity Head of Department for Medical and Imaging Science Associate Professor Anita Bowman, will not be taking early retirement as a chance to stop learning, packing up and becoming grey nomads as they drive across the world in a truck.

The CQUniversity Council will commence a recruitment process in the coming months to appoint a replacement for Professor Bowman.

See tomorrow's edition of The Morning Bulletin for Prof Bowman's reflections on his time at CQUniversity and the special reason he and wife Anita will be travelling the world together.