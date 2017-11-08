CQUni boss signs new 5-year deal

'FOREVER LEARNING': Professor Scott Bowman will continue on at CQUniversity as Vice Chancellor.

VICE Chancellor Scott Bowman says he's humbled and delighted to take on a new five-year contract at CQUniversity's helm.

News of the big deal was announced by CQUniversity's Chancellor John Abbott yesterday, who praised Professor Bowman as instrumental in transforming the university into one of regional Australia's greats.

In announcing the contract extension to staff and students, Mr Abbott explained that since starting in 2009 with the university, Professor Bowman had led an impressive growth and renewal agenda.

While details of any remuneration package were not provided yesterday, the university's 2016 annual report showed Prof Bowman's wage between $540,000 and $554,999 - markedly lower than national Vice Chancellor average of $890,000.

The university is one of CQ's largest employers with the education provider's website saying it has the equivalent of 1378 full-time staff (as at July 31, 2016).

"Under Scott's leadership we have seen remarkable growth in student numbers, merged with CQ TAFE, expanded our physical presence across Australia and improved our standing within important global reputational rankings,” Mr Abbott said.

"As well as proving he is capable of developing and implementing strong strategic vision, Scott has also shown tremendous leadership through times that have proven extremely challenging for the university.

"The higher education and training sector is extremely competitive and continually evolving, meaning we need a strong leader at the helm.”

Prof Bowman said he was both humbled and delighted to be offered a contract extension and couldn't imagine working anywhere else.

He said he looked forward to working with all staff to embark on the university's next phase of growth.

"Every day I am humbled by the dedication of my colleagues when it comes to providing our students with a great experience and ensuring we live by our key values of engagement, can-do attitude, openness, leadership and inclusiveness,” Prof Bowman said.

"It is because of these great people that we have been able to achieve so much in such a short space of time.

"I honestly can't imagine working anywhere else and I am really looking forward to all of the opportunities and challenges that await CQUniversity within the next five years.

"CQUniversity is a university for everyone and we dare to be different in everything we do.

Professor Bowman, who began his career as a radiographer in the United Kingdom, previously worked in various leadership roles at James Cook University, Charles Sturt University and the University of South Australia.

Earlier this year he was appointed as Universities Australia's Lead Vice-Chancellor for Indigenous Higher Education.