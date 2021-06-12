CQUni chancellor joins Hospital and Health board

CQUniversity Chancellor John Abbott was named a Member of the Order of Australia in the Australia Day 2020 honours list.

A university chancellor with an accomplished engineering background is the latest appointee to the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Board

John Abbott is the newest addition to the nine-person board, while existing members Lisa Caffery, Dr Anna Vanderstaay and Dr Poya Sobhanian have been reappointed.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D’Ath said Mr Abbott had a wealth of experience working in executive and board roles.

“I’d like to welcome him to the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Board,” Minister D’Ath said.

“An engineer by trade, Mr Abbott has held a host of leadership positions in the energy sector and is an experienced company director.

“He is currently the Chancellor of Central Queensland University and the Deputy Chair of Regional Development Australia (Central and Western Queensland).

“We’re fortunate to have someone of Mr Abbott’s credentials on board. I know that he will work hard to ensure Central Queenslanders continue to receive excellent health services.”

The board members are

Mr Paul Bell AM (Chair)

Mr John Abbott AM

Ms Lisa Caffery

Dr Poya Sobhanian

Dr Anna Vanderstaay

Professor Fiona Coulson

Ms Tina Zawila

Ms Leanne Wilson

Mr Matthew Cooke

The 16 boards throughout Queensland are responsible under the Hospital and Health Boards Act 2011 for local performance of their health service and the delivery of public health services within their communities.