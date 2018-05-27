CQUni educator honoured with international awards

ALL SMILES: Anita Bowman has been honoured with Educator of the Year and Sonographer of the Year in the Australasian Sonography Association for her hard work in broadening the scope of the profession.

BEGINNING her day, CQUniversity professor Anita Bowman never expected she'd be the winner of a national award by breakfast- let alone two by dinner time.

The Head of Medical and Imaging Science was "amazed” after being honoured with Educator of the Year and Sonographer of the Year all in one day at the Australasian Sonography Association Awards of Excellence.

Held in Sydney, Prof Bowman and her husband CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Scott Bowman "couldn't believe it” when she was honoured for her extensive work in broadening the scope for sonography careers.

"I was absolutely wrapped,” she said.

"I was up against some pretty amazing competition and I never thought it would be me.”

After working in sonography for more than 20 years, Prof Bowman made her step into education after her husband joined the CQUniversity landscape and some more convincing.

(Left) Professor Anita Bowman with her husband, CQUniversity vice-chancellor Professor Scott Bowman. Contributed

Her work with the national university began in 2010 when she developed the first four-year combined bachelor and graduate diploma course in medical sonography in Australia.

It was her hope to address the severe shortage in sonograpohy by enabling school leavers to directly access the education without any previous experience.

"We wanted to broaden the scope of the industry and provide an inclusive access pathway for people to participate in the profession,” she said.

"We worked with different course developments and industries to make it as good as it could be.”

Eight years in the making with more than 20 other professionals and Prof Bowman's course is now taught nationally in CQUniversity campuses, including Rockhampton.

The highly acclaimed academic said these awards were easily the "biggest highlight of her career”.

"It's so rewarding to see the end result and know there is huge value in something I have done,” she said.

After nearly a decade teaching at the Rockhampton campus, Prof Bowman and her husband are set to leave the helm and resume their worldwide travels in their new van, Charlie.

While the her time at CQUniversity comes to an end, Prof Bowman said the industry was in great hands.

"We are still looking at more strategies and I'll be working on things up until the final moment we get in the van,” she said.