CQUni first in Australia to join global social innovators

CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman (front far-right) with some of the 10 CQUni staff and 11 students who went to Miami for the Ashoka U Exchange.

A GLOBAL entrepreneur network has recognised CQUniversity in a first for the Australia-Pacific region.

CQUni has been officially inducted as an Ashoka U Changemaker Campus, an initiative of the world's largest network of social entrepreneurs Ashoka.

Ashoka U is made up of 36 other education institutions around the world and collaborates with each of its members to break down barriers to institutional change and foster a campus-wide culture of social innovation.

CQUniversity vice-chancellor, Professor Scott Bowman went to Miami where the Ashoka U Exchange took place and said the new relationship would be a perfect fit with the university's values.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be the first university in Australia to be granted the Changemaker accreditation,” said Professor Bowman.

"The energy and investment that CQUniversity is making in social innovation is a natural extension to the university's values of inclusiveness and engagement, and our mission to create connections across our local, national and international footprint.”

Professor Bowman was joined at the event by 10 fellow CQUni colleagues as well as 11 students who were awarded scholarships to attend the Ashoka U Exchange.

He hopes CQUni will lead the way with their inventive social projects as they begin their collaboration with Ashoka.

"Social innovation is about empowering and educating our students, staff and communities to seek novel solutions to complex social problems,” Professor Bowman said.

"Every day, CQUniversity aims to make the vision of social innovation a reality by facilitating activities, transferring knowledge and nurturing ideas.

"Whether that's by being a pioneer in the delivery of distance education in providing access to learning to thousands of people living in regional and remote communities who wouldn't otherwise have the opportunity, by piloting the regional social innovation incubator, sending large cohorts of students to Nepal on Engineers without Borders or conducting socially innovative research - CQUni is committed to social innovation.”