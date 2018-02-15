Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

CQUni 'ghost busters' solving 136-year-old mystery

BUSTED: A close-up of the microscopic sample.
BUSTED: A close-up of the microscopic sample. Contributed
vanessa jarrett
by

THREE CQUniversity scientists are helping solve a 136 year old microscopic mystery

Back in 1882, a Norwegian traveller called Mr Lumholtz trudged through a Gracemere Lagoon to get samples from the original 'type locality'.

A few years later, he took some interesting mud samples back to a scientist called Sars in Oslo.

What the scientist saw on the microscope slide must have fascinated him because he drew detailed pictures.

It was two female specimens of a tiny micro-crustacean which looks just like a floating ghost, with two arms and one prominent eye.

Because they looked diaphanous, the creatures were given the genus Diaphanosoma and are still kept on a slide at the University of Oslo.

Now more than a century later, the international scientific community is still striving to pin down the rarely-seen creature's taxonomy, distribution and biology.

Previous attempts to find samples over the years had been elusive but this time they hit pay dirt with a mud sample full of Diaphanosoma.

Geeta Gautam Kafle, Larelle Fabbro and Alison Craig with their collection nets and esky.
Geeta Gautam Kafle, Larelle Fabbro and Alison Craig with their collection nets and esky. Contributed

The sample is on its way for assessment by Australia's top expert and world-leading authority, Dr Russell Shiel in Adelaide, and then on to Belgium for genetic examination by another international expert, Professor Henri Dumont.

"Myself and research workers Alison Craig and Geeta Gautam Kafle went out to the Gracemere Saleyards to access the lagoon and everyone was quite intrigued with us with our net scoops and eskies,” CQUniversity Associate Professor Larelle Fabbro said.

"To get proper genetics you have to go back to the type location which is Gracemere Lagoon and get fresh samples.

"They will run the genetics on them in Belgium and see whether similar ones found at Longreach and Cape York are the same or a modification.

"Our samples look like mini ghosts zipping around the screen of the microscope ... they are really intriguing, really different.”

DIAPHANOSOMA:

  • Part of the zooplankton and a critical section of the food chain.
  • A size which is ideal for small fish and larger macroinvertebrates to feed on.
  • By identifying them correctly it is extremely useful in assessment of the quality of aquatic ecosystems, particularly in regard to changes over time, climate and potential impacts of contaminants.

Topics:  cquni ghostbusters scientists

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
CQ severe storm warning: BoM forecasts heavy rain, winds

CQ severe storm warning: BoM forecasts heavy rain, winds

'Severe storms likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall'.

Mystery shrouds closure of beloved CQ restaurant

Closed business sign

One of Rocky's favourite eateries now listed as permanently closed.

Revealed: 'Package' that caused Stockland Rocky evacuation

The discovery of the device led to a store-wide evacuation and the involvement of local authorities.

Police crews are at the complex in North Rockhampton

Mining giant reveals new images of CQ mine road's mega crack

Anglo American have revealed photos of Gibihi Rd damage at Moura mine.

Pic gallery: Anglo American updates on the Dawson Mine access road

Local Partners