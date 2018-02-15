CQUni 'ghost busters' solving 136-year-old mystery

THREE CQUniversity scientists are helping solve a 136 year old microscopic mystery

Back in 1882, a Norwegian traveller called Mr Lumholtz trudged through a Gracemere Lagoon to get samples from the original 'type locality'.

A few years later, he took some interesting mud samples back to a scientist called Sars in Oslo.

What the scientist saw on the microscope slide must have fascinated him because he drew detailed pictures.

It was two female specimens of a tiny micro-crustacean which looks just like a floating ghost, with two arms and one prominent eye.

Because they looked diaphanous, the creatures were given the genus Diaphanosoma and are still kept on a slide at the University of Oslo.

Now more than a century later, the international scientific community is still striving to pin down the rarely-seen creature's taxonomy, distribution and biology.

Previous attempts to find samples over the years had been elusive but this time they hit pay dirt with a mud sample full of Diaphanosoma.

Geeta Gautam Kafle, Larelle Fabbro and Alison Craig with their collection nets and esky. Contributed

The sample is on its way for assessment by Australia's top expert and world-leading authority, Dr Russell Shiel in Adelaide, and then on to Belgium for genetic examination by another international expert, Professor Henri Dumont.

"Myself and research workers Alison Craig and Geeta Gautam Kafle went out to the Gracemere Saleyards to access the lagoon and everyone was quite intrigued with us with our net scoops and eskies,” CQUniversity Associate Professor Larelle Fabbro said.

"To get proper genetics you have to go back to the type location which is Gracemere Lagoon and get fresh samples.

"They will run the genetics on them in Belgium and see whether similar ones found at Longreach and Cape York are the same or a modification.

"Our samples look like mini ghosts zipping around the screen of the microscope ... they are really intriguing, really different.”

