CQUni graduate celebrates CQ culture with podcast

NEW CHAPTER: Michelle Gately and Caitlin Toohey team up for a culture podcast.

NEW CHAPTER: Michelle Gately and Caitlin Toohey team up for a culture podcast. Madelyn Holmes

WHEN she started her Bachelor of Professional Communication, CQUni student Caitlin Toohey had no idea what life after university would look like.

"Even when I was at graduation, I still hadn't decided what I wanted to be!” she laughed.

But after finishing her degree in December last year, Caitlin quickly discovered her diverse communications skills made anything possible.

"I got a grad job in digital marketing and started working full time in March, but before that, I had time on my hands and I wanted to do something a bit more creative, too,” Caitlin said.

"I'd been blogging all through uni for assignments, so I started a blog about my passion for reading - then the blog started to grow into a podcast!”

Caitlin teamed up with fellow book enthusiast and Morning Bulletin reporter Michelle Gately, to create Better Words, a culture podcast they launched in July.

"Michelle and I were both listening to a lot of podcasts, so we thought 'we could do this!', then, 'wait, how do we do this?!”

Since then, they've been recording once a week, and been building a network of fans locally, and further afield.

"There's a whole bookish community we're a part of, with bloggers, Youtubers, Instagrammers - it's fantastic to talk to them all through our podcast!” she said.

And being based in outside a capital city has proved a popular point of difference.

"People are definitely surprised that we're from regional Queensland - we interviewed (Rockhampton author) Anna Daniels a few months ago, and had a whole episode about regional representation in the media - it was so great to talk to someone else who knew what we were on about!”

Caitlin, who went to high school at Rockhampton's Emmaus College, said she'd never considered moving away to study.

"I knew the course I wanted to do was in Rocky, and I didn't want to leave if I didn't have to,” she said.

"Studying at CQUni in Rockhampton definitely opened up my eyes to so many things going on in Central Queensland, too - especially in my course, there were so many journalism major students who were doing amazing stories on local people and events.”

While the podcast is just a hobby for now, Caitlin said she and Michelle are looking forward to seeing how far it can take them.

"My degree definitely taught me the importance of having a range of skills, and making the most of every opportunity,” Caitlin said.

Listen to Better Words Podcast on Apple Podcasts or your Android app of choice. Visit the website: http://www.betterwordspodcast.com/ or Caitlin's blog: www.justabookishbabe.wordpress.com

CQUniversity's Bachelor of Profession Communications is available on campus in Rockhampton, Townsville, Cairns and Perth, or via distance education - for more information, visit: https://www.cqu.edu.au/courses/study-areas/education-and-humanities/undergraduate/bachelor-of-professional-communication.