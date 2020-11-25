Menu
New data shows CQUniversity graduates are making some of the highest money fresh out of university.
Education

CQUni graduates making top dollar

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
23rd Nov 2020 10:28 AM
STUDENTS graduating from the CQUniversity are on average receiving some of the highest incomes in the country shortly after obtaining their degrees, according to a new report.

The 2020 Short Term Graduates Outcome Survey, released earlier this month, shows within the first four months of graduating, CQUni students will make a median salary of $69,700 - up from $68,000 the previous year.

CQUniversity Vice-President Academic, Professor Helen Huntly, said this was a pleasing result.

CQUniversity Australia Vice-President, Academic Professor Helen Huntly at a graduation ceremony.
“This growth in median income of 2.5 per cent outstrips the national wage growth figure of 1.8 per cent, so it’s a very pleasing result for CQUniversity graduates,” Prof Huntly said.

“The increase may also be influenced by our discipline mix.

“For example, we have some of the best teacher education employment outcomes in the country, and their pay is relatively high in relation to some other disciplines.”

The median income places CQUni the fourth highest in the country and the second highest in the state following the University of Southern Queensland.

The report noted the universities with the highest median salaries tended to have a larger number of graduates who studied externally, were older, studied part-time and maintained a continuing connection with the labour market while studying.

The report said this explained in part why graduates from these universities may have reported higher salaries immediately upon graduation.

Central Queensland University – Rockhampton.
The survey results also showed the university was in the top five for graduate employment in the state and outranked many big city rivals.

“CQUniversity places a strong focus on ensuring graduates are work-ready and equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in their chosen career,” Prof Huntly said.

“Many of our courses have great industry placement opportunities and we encourage students to get involved in various leadership and mentoring opportunities.

“Likewise, we are also delivering courses that directly meet skill demands, particularly in regional Australia (eg allied health, nursing, engineering, education).

“Because of this, many of our students connect with related industries through their coursework and find employment even before they graduate.”

