CQUni graduation to be livestreamed from 4pm today

CQUniversity will celebrate the academic achievements of about 140 students from across Australia and around the world at virtual graduation ceremonies today (from 4pm).

CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Nick Klomp said social distancing and travel restrictions had prevented the university celebrating this major student milestone in person with students, however, the university had adopted an innovative all-digital virtual format that promised graduates an opportunity to still celebrate their achievements.

“Graduation is a significant milestone for students and we were committed to ensuring all graduates had the opportunity to experience the joy of a graduation ceremony with family and friends.

“Our virtual graduation is an opportunity to reflect on each student’s hard work and dedication and to be acknowledged by the university and their family and friends.”

The university will be airing its graduation ceremonies via the university’s YouTube Channel with the first ceremony at 4pm for the School of Business and Law, School of Health Medical and Applied Science, School of Nursing, Midwifery and Social Sciences and School of Education and the Arts.

A graduation ceremony for graduates from the School of Engineering and Technology will be streamed from 6pm.

The university has encouraged graduates to post their photos on their social media accounts with the hashtag #CQUniVirtualGrad2020 so the University can share on their social media wall here.

A copy of the program is here.

View the livestream ceremony here.