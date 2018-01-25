CQUni has plenty of courses on offer

Damon Jenkins is hoping to make a career as an electrical engineer as he seeks out his possibilities at the CQ University TAFE Careers Expo.

AFTER NOT being able to finish grade 12 due to a back injury, Damon Bolton wasn't sure how to get a career started. But now he does.

Damon was one of the many prospective students who attended the CQUni Tafe Careers Expo yesterday.

"After I left school, I wasn't sure how to get into uni and its (the expo) helped me further my options how,” he said.

The 18 year-old was looking at a bridging course to get him started.

"I just came to look at STEPS, I didn't get good enough grades at school to get into university,” he said.

Eventually, Damon is hoping to pursue a career in Electrical Engineering.

"I like how everything is so quickly advancing, there is a potential to make a difference,” he said.

"It can be so broad, it could be research and development, a project or a problem solver.”

Now he knows a direction to go in, Damon is really keen to get started and says he will enrol soon.

"Probably this year, I wanted to get started as soon as possible,” he said.

Born and bred in Rockhampton, Damon said it was good to be able to study at home.

"Definitely, and it's good to know I can also do it by distance if I travel,” he said.

CQUniversity Manager of TAFE Marketing Mark Stanley said he was quite impressed with the turnout of yesterday's event.

"It went fantastic, we have hundreds of people come through and they were able to find study opportunities for their 2018,” Mr Stanley said.

Mr Stanley said the point of the careers expo was to showcase what study options and courses the TAFE offered.

"It is all about people coming out and exploring the campus, attending information sessions and talking to industry experts,” he said.

And if you missed out heading along to the expo yesterday, it isn't too late.

"Give us a phone call or visit our website,” Mr Stanley said.

It doesn't matter if you don't know where you want your career to take you.

"If you aren't too sure what you want to do, we have so many course on offer from beauty, bookeeping, visual arts and work place health and safety,” Mr Stanley said.

"While semester one is starting now, don't hesitate to give us a call,” he said.