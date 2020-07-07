Menu
CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Nick Klomp.
CQUni to help shape future of regional education

Timothy Cox
by
7th Jul 2020 5:07 PM
CQUniversity will take part in a national university roundtable tomorrow to help inform the future of regional tertiary education.

Regional Education Minister Andrew Gee will host the first of a series of virtual discussions on July 8 with chancellors and vice-chancellors from ten of the country's regional universities.

CQUniversity Chancellor John Abbott will be included in the first conversation.

Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Nick Klomp confirmed he would attend thereafter.

"Higher education, training and research are essential for the future prosperity of regional Australia," Mr Klomp said.

"CQUniversity is pleased to have an opportunity to address issues such as regional research, access and participation, equity, government funding and VET delivery."

The Federal Government recently announced changes to university course fees, including a reduction in the cost of studying agriculture.

Mr Gee said the consultations would be about the "future of higher education and its important role in creating opportunities in the bush".

"Chancellors and Vice-Chancellors will have the opportunity to engage in an open discussion on the Australian Government's proposed changes to [the] tertiary education sector," he said.

"We know our country universities have been faced with a number of challenges of late, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That is why, it is crucial that we listen and understand the unique challenges faced by country universities, while also positioning them to take full advantage of future opportunities."

