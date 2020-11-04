CQUni launches new research centre for regional economies

RESEARCH BOOST: Director of CQUniversity's newly launched Centre for Regional Economies and Supply Chains, Associate Professor Delwar Akbar said the Centre would allow research leaders and team members to work on a broad range of partnerships.

RESEARCH BOOST: Director of CQUniversity's newly launched Centre for Regional Economies and Supply Chains, Associate Professor Delwar Akbar said the Centre would allow research leaders and team members to work on a broad range of partnerships.

REGIONAL economies and supply chains will be the focus of CQUniversity’s newly launched research centre

The Centre for Regional Economies and Supply Chains (CRESC) will combine the expertise of CQUniversity’s leading researchers for issues vital to regional and rural areas including the development and enhancement of economic systems, the tourism industry and supply and value chains.

CRESC director Associate Professor Delwar Akbar said the centre would allow research leaders and team members to work on a broad range of industry and research partnerships with governments and community organisations to improve regional outcomes.

“In addition to improving regional outcomes, CRESC will look to better protect natural resources, increase human capital and entrepreneurial thinking in regional communities, and improve supply chains within, and outside of, regional Australia,” Assoc. Prof Akbar explained.

“The centre also offers the opportunity to consolidate and grow existing research activities that have been conducted across the international community, particularly in the UK, Europe, North America and East, South and South-East Asia.”

He hoped to see CRESC develop into a world-class research centre.

“I want to see CRESC contribute to economic and business systems research and improve quality of life in regional Australia and beyond,” he said.

CRESC work will be achieved under three major research themes/program areas – Regional and Rural Economies; Tourism Development; Supply and Value Chains.

While the centre is not externally funded, there are already a number of externally-funded research projects underway under CRESC including: