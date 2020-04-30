CQUni Lecturer says COVIDSafe needs work

After conducting his own testing, CQUniversity lecturer Dr Mahmoud Elkhodr has identified several areas in which the government’s new COVIDSafe App needs revision.

The primary problem, as noted by Dr Elkhodr as well as a number of reviews posted to the play store, revolves around battery usage.

If a user is not accustomed to leaving their Bluetooth running at all times, Dr Elkhodr said they’re likely to notice a reduction in battery life.

He suggests the installation of an exit button to avoid this issue.

“The only way to stop the application is to turn off your Bluetooth. But what if you need to use BT for other services or devices e.g. smartwatch, connecting it to your car etc.,” he said.

“An exit button will help in preserving the battery, after all we only need to run the app when we are out and not while we sit at home.”

Dr Elkhodr also noted a lack of feedback for users interacting with the app.

“Once the application is running, we (the users) are left in the dark. There is no feedback provided to us, how will I know if the app is working?” he said.

“User interface or interaction feedback are design standards, they are used to engage, explain and can improve user satisfaction.”

“My suggestion is to provide feedback to the user each time the application logs a close contact. This is at least a way of letting me know the app is working.”

Despite these shortcomings’ Dr Elkhodr confirmed that when it comes to location monitoring, the app is using Bluetooth only.

“I can confirm the application is not using GPS to collect the location information of users.”