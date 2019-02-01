CQUni makes a splash with Yeppoon Surf Lifesaving

SURF LIFE SAVING: Working in harmony, Yeppoon Surf Lifesaving Club and CQUniversity have enhanced their partnership to support an emerging generation of young surf lifesavers to develop their skills and training.

Yeppoon Lifesaving Club president Sam Milfull said CQUniversity's sponsorship of $15,000 a year for the next three years will be a boon for recruitment, retention and development of young volunteer members, while providing support for existing Surf Sports competitors.

"The funding will further enhance the ongoing support we already receive from CQU while enabling us to assist members in attending State-level training and development camps in other parts of Queensland, while also supporting broader initiatives of the club,” Mr Milfull said.

"Out of 57 surf clubs in Queensland, Yeppoon prevailed, even when up against larger southern clubs, to win the annual award on the basis of our performance, strategic planning, recruitment, engagement and capacity,” Mr Milfull says.

Yeppoon Surf Lifesaving Club President Sam Milfull and CQU Associate Vice-Chancellor Kim Harrington celebrate the partnership agreement Trish Bowman

"We have close to 150 juniors at nipper level, along with around 110 active members on patrol and more than 100 other members who in probationary membership phase or in support roles.

"Our membership has gone from 217 two years ago to almost 400 strong now and this funding will enable us to continue to offer a higher level of support for our existing and new members.”

CQUniversity's Associate Vice-Chancellor (Rockhampton Region), Kim Harrington said many YSLSC members were also students, staff or alumni of the university.

"We will be encouraging even more of students and staff to consider opportunities to volunteer with the YSLSC,” Ms Harrington said.

Club members watch on as Yeppoon Surf Lifesaving Club President Sam Milfull and CQU Associate Vice-Chancellor Kim Harrington sign the partnership agreement Trish Bowman

"Surf Lifesaving Clubs are a vital resource for the community and we know that learning and sporting activities complement each other to ensure our students and communities are given every opportunity to be what they want to be.

"CQU prides itself on the people we include and embrace.

"Encouraging potential, enabling success and enriching communities through partnerships such as this one is what makes CQUni such a great university.”

Mr Milfull said partnering with CQU offers the club more opportunity to tap into training opportunities, resources, academic professionals and networks that will further increase membership to provide the optimum service to the Capricorn Coast community.