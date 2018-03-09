CQUni medical school will help boost rural doctor numbers

ALTHOUGH there's a lot of work to go before CQUniversity sees its first medical school graduates, Dr Annette Turley believes Rockhampton and Bundaberg are ideally placed to deliver the right training.

Central Queensland and Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services have partnered with CQUniversity on the feasibility study to launch an innovative medical course in the region.

The university already has a large range of health programs and sees a medical school as the next logical step in growth.

Dr Turley, Acting Executive Director of Medical Services for CQHHS, said there was plenty of evidence that people who live regionally and rurally before training as doctors come back to work locally because of their unique understanding of the community's needs.

She said the more people being trained regionally, the more likely it was that doctors would continue to work in areas where there was a greater need for healthcare professionals.

"This is a great way of thinking of developing a health workforce for regional and rural communities,” she said.

"The environment for this at the moment is very positive.

"The fact that CQUniversity is willing to start the discussion and recruit and envision the future is marvellous. It really is very positive for the region.”