CQUni on hunt for trade professionals wanting career change

CQUNIVERSITY is currently on the hunt for qualified nursing and trade professionals who are interested in pursuing a new career as a vocational educator.

The University is currently accepting expressions of interest and applications from experienced nurses, and numerous trades, including electricians and diesel fitters who are interested in a career change and passing their skills onto a new generation of skilled professionals.

"Currently we have a number of teaching positions available across Central Queensland," said CQUniversity Pro Vice-Chancellor of VET Operations Peter Heilbuth.

"We have nursing roles in Mackay and various trade teaching positions in Emerald, Gladstone and Mackay.

"We're looking for candidates who have a substantial amount of experience in their field and who may or may not possess teaching or training and assessment qualifications.

"Having the teaching and assessing qualification is desirable but not essential as CQUniversity values professional experience and is equipped to provide the right people with the training and support they need to become successful and qualified vocational teachers.

"Ultimately we want people who are passionate about their area of speciality but who might be looking at opportunities to advance their careers, or change direction."

CQUniversity Diploma of Nursing teacher, Kathy Mansfield made the change from nurse to nurse educator in 2017 and said she hasn't looked back.

"I love nursing but I love teaching more, so the opportunity to become a nursing educator through vocational training became the right path for me," Ms Mansfield said.

"It has been a great move for me, as I now have the privilege of training our next generation of Enrolled Nurses, see them gain employment and often see them progressing their education into a degree course to become Registered Nurses.

"It's a great opportunity for anyone who wants to share their nursing experience, passion and support others who wish to pursue a teaching profession."

Metal Fabrication teacher Damien Smith agreed, saying the move into teaching has helped him to take his career to the next level.

"Becoming a teacher has been great and it is fantastic that I am now able to interact with students and share my skills and knowledge," Mr Smith said.

"When I first completed my trade I never imagined I would now be doing this as a career but it just goes to show that trade qualifications provide many different pathways.

Those interested in pursuing a new career in vocational teaching are encouraged find out more by visiting www.cqu.edu.au/about-us/structure/organisation/jobs-at-cquniversity or contacting 13 27 86.