CQUni partners with big Aussie company for aviation training

CENTRAL Queensland aviation students will now have access to Qantas mentoring and training programs, as part of a partnership between the carrier and CQUniversity.

Students enrolled in the Graduate Diploma of Aviation at CQUniversity will be able to apply for the Qantas Group Future Pilot Program to be mentored by experienced pilots and get career development help.

Students will also be able to do their flight training at the Qantas Group Pilot Academy in Toowoomba.

CQUniversity Aviation Professor Steve Thatcher said the partnership was “a fantastic avenue for our graduating pilots”.

“CQUni Aviation’s high tech, online capability means aspiring pilots from all over the country, from Perth to Cairns, will have the opportunity to participate in training programs offered by a major Australian airline,” he said.

“We are pleased to have partnered with Qantas to contribute to the development of a sustainable supply of airline pilots in Australia, vital for when the industry recovers from the impacts of COVID-19.”

Professor Thatcher said Qantas would hold mentoring sessions and a talent development program for selected students.

“Those selected will complete the Bachelor of Aviation over two years and the Graduate Diploma of Aviation in the third year, with a preferential pathway to conducting their flight training at the Qantas Group Pilot Academy,” Mr Thatcher said.

QantasLink Chief Pilot Adrian Young said the Qantas Group Future Pilot Program was designed to provide the best aviation students with a flying start to their careers.

“We’re pleased to be adding CQU as a partner university and look forward to working with them to support the next generation of pilots,” he said.

“The impact of COVID-19 has limited flying for airlines across the world in the short-term, but we know we will need a sustainable pipeline of pilots for the future.”

CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Nick Klomp said he was proud to partner with Qantas.

“This agreement is a win-win for CQU, Qantas, and our aspiring graduate pilots,” Mr Klomp said.

“Not only will this partnership provide sector-leading opportunities for our graduates, it cements our commitment to investing in the future generation of pilots.”