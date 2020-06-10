CQUni pledges millions to help struggling students

CHRISTOPHER Wilson studies digital media in Rockhampton at CQUniversity and like many, has spent the majority of his first semester working at home and online.

Though grateful he was able to continue his studies remotely, social distancing presented Mr Wilson with a dilemma in that he did not own a computer suitable for the kind of work his degree requires.

“I was lucky that my studies transitioned to online during the pandemic, however, I did not have a computer at home suitable for my work,” he said.

“I required a computer with a powerful graphics card for 3D animations and CGI.”

Luckily for Mr Wilson, CQUniversity pledged millions of dollars of financial support in the form of bursaries and scholarships to assist struggling students.

He received his CQUniCares Technology Bursary in Term 1 and said it allowed him to acquire the tools he needed to continue his studies.

“The bursary contributed to a large portion of funds towards a custom build laptop with the required features for my digital media studies,” he said.

According to the University, up to $3 million worth of scholarships and bursaries are still on offer for Term 2, 2020.

Current and future students who will be studying with CQUniversity in Term 2 are encouraged to apply for scholarships by the end of this week.

With tailored scholarship options to meet the diverse needs and circumstances of all students, CQUni is committed to supporting students during these uncertain times, whether it is to balance their work and family responsibilities or to take off some financial pressure and allow more time to focus on study.Applications close Friday 12 June 2020.

For more information visit: www.cqu.edu.au/courses/future-students/scholarships