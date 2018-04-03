CQUni provides options for flexible studying

AS A young mum Zoe White knows just how rewarding caring for children is, but she has now taken it further by studying to become a teacher's aide.

Zoe is currently juggling a Certificate III in Education Support at CQUniversity, whilst caring for her own young children.

"I decided to study though CQUni because I had heard about how well CQUni look after their students throughout their studies,” Zoe said.

"I decided to study via distance as I have a small family that I need to attend to on a daily basis at home and makes it a lot easier to do so while at home with them as well as I am able to keep doing my part time job.”

CQUniversity's Education Support qualification prepares future employees to work in varied educational settings, including state schools, independent schools, private schools and community educational services.

The qualification provides students with the knowledge they need to provide support to teachers and students as needed.

Zoe said the Education Support course had so far been just what she expecting.

"The course has been fantastic. I have only just started, so I haven't gained a great deal, though I am sure throughout the course I will gain a heap more,” she said.

"I haven't yet started any placement although I am sure placement will help me answer a heap of questions regarding my assessments and I can't wait to get started.”

She said her plan was to work in the school system.

"I am hoping this training will lead me into a full-time teacher's assistant role, so I can work within school hours while my kids are also attending school,” she said.

"I would highly recommend to others to give this course a go. Don't hold back - working with children to help them learn and grow is so rewarding.”

The Certificate III in Individual Support is just one of many course areas that CQUniversity will be offering for Term 2 in April across Central Queensland, including Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care, Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care and various on line business courses.

Pro Vice-Chancellor for VET Operations and Growth Peter Heilbuth said the flexibility of the courses made it possible for anyone to pursue their goals, just like Zoe.

"We've recognised that committing to a TAFE course is a significant decision and, for some, there are just too many work and family commitments to get in place for the coming year,” he said.

"So, for the first time, we're offering a huge range of courses - that can be studied flexibly, around your commitments - at the start of the year to commit to study.”

For more information visit www.cqu.edu.au/courses/tafe-training or call 13 27 86.