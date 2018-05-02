CQUniversity Vice Chancellor Prof Scott Bowman will continue to rally for regional universities.

SHOCKING funding disparities between regional and metro universities will force CQUniversity to make some "tough decisions” despite new research revealing regional universities are the pillar of communities.

According to a new economic impact study for the Regional Universities Network (RUN), CQUni was among six universities which were a driving force in regional economies, providing a dramatic multiplier effect on regional jobs, wages and productivity.

Despite regional campuses injecting $1.59 billion into local regions, the current higher education funding freeze was expected to negatively impact growth and hurt regional communities.

The federal government's funding freeze cut around 9500 new student places from universities each year and proved a "great shame for communities” that desperately need these places.

CQUniversity Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman said regional universities filled critical skill shortages which gave back to local economy.

"In recent years, regional universities have worked extremely hard to increase participation rates and improve equity, and results are being realised,” Prof Bowman said.

"CQUniversity has been ambitious in pursuing growth over recent years - we believe in increasing higher education opportunities to all our regions, and reducing the shocking disparity in university participation between metropolitan and regional students.

"Regional Australia needs more degree-qualified people and highly-skilled professionals to drive growth and fill critical regional skills shortages.”

Prof Bowman said the 32,000 - and growing - students in the national institution deserved better.

"There still remains a lot more to do. The gap in opportunities between regional and metropolitan Australia is both wide and persistent and this situation should not be allowed to continue,” he said.

"There is no doubt these budget cuts will make it more difficult to do our job and we may need to make some tough decisions which is a great shame for communities that desperately want these opportunities.

"CQUniversity, along with all RUN universities will continue to lobby strongly to ensure the regions get a fair go.”

Although he was dismayed at the introduction of these cuts, Prof Bowman said CQUni were fortunate to be in a strong financial position.

The university's yearly statement for 2017 showed the institution was debt free and operating at a $21.5 million surplus.

"We have in place extremely robust financial management and planning processes and I would like to reassure everyone that despite the funding cuts we will not be looking at cutting jobs or services,” he said.

"We will continue to support our students and will remain as Australia's most inclusive university.”

Prof Bowman said improvement in student retention rates and new courses meant it was on track for predicted enrolment numbers.

