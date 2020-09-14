CQUni signs on to landmark solar renewable energy deal

CQUniversity has signed a deal to have 50 per cent of its power supplied through renewable solar energy.

CQUniversity has signed a deal to have 50 per cent of its power supplied through renewable solar energy.

CQUNIVERSITY will become one of the first tertiary institutions in Australia to switch to solar energy, substantially reducing its carbon footprint.

Vice-Chancellor and president Professor Nick Klomp said the university’s Queensland campuses would have 50 per cent of its energy sourced from renewable solar.

The deal positioned CQUniversity as one of the first in Australia to sign on, and was the next step in reducing 9000 tonnes of CO2-e annually.

“Fighting climate change is a responsibility and an obligation for CQUniversity,” Professor Klomp said.

“The tropical and subtropical regions we operate in – such as Rockhampton, Cairns, Mackay and Townsville – will be among the hardest hit by the adverse outcomes of climate change; we therefore must do everything we can to slow and reverse its effects.

More stories:

Huge chiller rooms to be built on Paget lot

Seaforth Esplanade to become a ‘day trip’ destination

$25K grant ‘bottleneck’ could stop dream home construction

City to sea bike path officially opens in Mackay

“CQUniversity has committed to creating a culture of sustainability, in line with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, and this deal is a step in the right direction to embrace affordable and clean energy.”

CQUniversity signed the solar energy agreement with Columboola Solar Farm currently being built between Chinchilla and Miles in the Surat Basin.

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

We’re still here: How to contact your journalists

“The solar farm will supply clean and affordable energy to most of CQU’s Queensland locations and this agreement will allow us to operate more sustainably, reducing the University’s adverse impact on the environment,” Professor Klomp said.

“I’m thrilled to be sourcing 50 per cent of our energy from solar sources.”

CQUniversity has entered into the agreement with two other Queensland universities.

The renewable energy contract will take effect from January 1 next year.